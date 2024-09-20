1 season available (1 episode)

The iHeartRadio Music Festival returns from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The biggest music event of the year offers historic performances by the biggest superstars from all genres of music. Performers include Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids On The Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, The Weeknd, Thomas Rhett, Victoria Monét, and a special appearance by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.more

