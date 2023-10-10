1 season available (1 episode)

The iHeartRadio Music Festival returns from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The biggest music event of the year offers historic moments and collaborations by the biggest superstars from all genres of music. Performers include Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Agnez Mo, Paul Cauthen, and Bakar.more

TVMAAward Shows & EventsMusicTV Series2023

