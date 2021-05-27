1 season available (1 episode)

iHeartradio Music Awards 2021

TV14Award Shows & Events • Music • NewsTV Series2021

Awards honoring the year's most popular music artists; scheduled performers include T...more

Awards honoring the year's most popular music artists; scheduled ...More

Episodes
SeasonOther

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Awards honoring the year's most popular music artists; Usher hosts.

About this Show

iHeartradio Music Awards 2021

Awards honoring the year's most popular music artists; scheduled performers include The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat; Usher hosts.

Starring: Usher Raymond

TV14Award Shows & EventsMusicNewsTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

