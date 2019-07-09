1 season available

I Love You, Now Die

This two-part documentary looks at the case of Michelle Carter, who was charged with coercing her boyfriend into suicide via text.more

This two-part documentary looks at the case of Michelle Carter, w...More

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add Max to any Hulu plan for an additional $15.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
Details

About this Show

I Love You, Now Die

This two-part documentary looks at the case of Michelle Carter, who was charged with coercing her boyfriend into suicide via text.

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (Eng Sub)TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
The Unbreakable Tatiana SuarezTV14 • Documentaries, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2024)
You Were My First BoyfriendTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Time Bomb Y2KTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold TragedyTV14 • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2022)
Stockton on My MindTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Student AthleteTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Pen PalsTVG • Documentaries • Movie (1988)
Becoming Mike NicholsTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a TerroristTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
God Is the Bigger ElvisTVG • Documentaries • Movie (2012)
The Case Against Adnan SyedTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Life According to SamTVG • Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Section 60: Arlington National CemeteryTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Studs Terkel: Listening to AmericaTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2010)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.