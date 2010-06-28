About this Show
Huge
Huge is a compelling new original drama series from ABC Family about teens from different backgrounds as they attend weight loss camp and embark on a journey of self discovery. The series will follow the emotional journey of the campers as they deal with issues including self-esteem, friendship, rivalry, romance and body image. Starring Nikki Blonsky and Hayley Hasselhoff. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting new series!
Starring: Nikki BlonskyZander EckhouseHarvey GuillenHayley HasselhoffAshley Holliday