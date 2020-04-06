House Rules

Eight couples put their most important possession – their homes – on the line, for a huge, life-changing cash prize. In Season Eight, the couples’ first task is to renovate a penthouse apartment, following five house rules created by the judges. Over two sets of rounds, two couples are eliminated. The six remaining couples then travel around the country to completely renovate each other’s homes. Every week, one couple hands over the keys of their home to their competitors, to transform every room in their house in seven days – in any way they want. renovation in seven days. Each homeowner issues their own set of ‘House Rules’ – a list of do’s and don’ts. But rules are meant to be broken! How far can each team go to transform their homes? Will the teams return to a dream house or to their worst nightmare? A group of home professionals – British design star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, interior designer Kyly Clarke and home builder Saul Myers – and the homeowners judge the results.