Eight couples put their most important possession – their homes – on the line, for a ...more

Season8
Episode 1

Episode 1

Host Jamie Durie and co-host Abbey Way ask eight new teams to earn their spot in the toughest challenge ever, the transformation of a 32 story Gold Coast penthouse to score their dream home.
Episode 2

Episode 2

In a House Rules first, one team will walk out of the competition in a shock move that sees host Jamie Durie rush back to site. Plus, the first rooms of the penthouse are revealed.
Episode 3

Episode 3

It's judgement day as the rest of the penthouse is revealed along with the judges' scores. LLB has a surprise for teams when he takes a sledgehammer to one of the feature walls.
Episode 4

Episode 4

The stakes have never been higher as teams are tasked with turning an outdated 32 storey apartment into a Miami Beach penthouse to earn their dream home!
Episode 5

Episode 5

It's a race to the finish line as teams scramble to finish their penthouse zones and the judges enter to reveal some of the extraordinary transformations which have taken place.
Episode 6

Episode 6

One team's dream to have their house renovated is shattered as they are sent home packing after the first elimination, and the remaining teams will all score their dream home.
Episode 7

Episode 7

Teams travel to Victoria to get stuck into the first homeowners' reno, with Kayne and Aimee's house first up. Will the teams be able to give them the house they have always wanted?
Episode 8

Episode 8

Kayne and Aimee arrive back home to inspect the handiwork of their fellow competitors. Will they love their transformed house, or absolutely hate it?
Episode 9

Episode 9

The judges reveal what they think of Kayne and Aimee's house and score accordingly. Which team will soar to the top, and which team will sink to the bottom of the scoreboard?
Episode 10

Episode 10

The teams start renos on best mates Laith and George's house in Sydney's western suburbs. Will they get the luxurious bachelor pad they need to finally move out of their parents' places?
Episode 11

Episode 11

Teams race to finish Laith's bachelor pad, before he and George arrive home to walk through Laith's transformed home. Will Laith love what he sees?
Episode 12

Episode 12

Esteemed judges Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Kyly Clarke and Saul Myers score the teams' zones which will combine with the homeowners' scores to see who topped and bottomed this week's reno.
Episode 13

Episode 13

Teams travel to Western Australia to renovate Tanya and Dave's Perth house which is big but not functional and in desperate need of an update to bring it into the 21st century.
Episode 14

Episode 14

Get your tissues handy as Tanya, Dave and their beautiful family arrive home to see their newly transformed house.
Episode 15

Episode 15

The teams will be scored by the judges for their work on Tanya and Dave's house. Which team's final score will soar to the top of the leader board this week and which will sink to the bottom?
Episode 16

Episode 16

The teams travel to Tamara and Rhys' house in Queensland to start renos on their place. Will the modern and minimalistic couple who bought their house at the last minute get their dream home?
Episode 17

Episode 17

Teams rush to finish their zones at Tamara and Rhys' place, but have they interpreted the half fiery, half chilled couple's house rules correctly, or made a mockery of their fellow teammates' house?
Episode 18

Episode 18

What will Rhys and Tamara think of their newly transformed house? Will they get the modern and minimalist place they had always dreamed of with a pumped-up gym for Rhys?
Episode 19

Episode 19

We find our who will come out on top after renovating Rhys and Tamara's house as teams' total scores are tallied from top to bottom from the homeowners, judges and fellow contestants.
Episode 20

Episode 20

Lenore and Bradley finally get a rest this week whilst teams get stuck into Lenore's Greystanes house which is in desperate need of some love and affection.
Episode 21

Episode 21

Teams get stuck into Lenore's house and are tasked with creating a light Hamptons styled home with a nursery fit for a prince, AKA her grandson Aiden. Will they be able to deliver her dream home?
Episode 22

Episode 22

It's a very emotional homecoming for Lenore who is impatient to see her newly transformed house. Will she be incredibly grateful to the teams for their handiwork, or bitterly disappointed?
Episode 23

Episode 23

The teams are rewarded or scorned for their work on Lenore's house as their total scores are tallied and then displayed on the scoreboard. Which team will triumph and which will plummet?
Episode 24

Episode 24

Teams travel to Tasmania to transform Kimmy's place into the mid-century, modern home she has requested with a vintage feel and a plush pooch playground.
Episode 25

Episode 25

The Tasmanian twins are a design powerhouse on this season of House Rules, but will their competitors be up to transforming Kimmy's house to her high standards?
Episode 26

Episode 26

The twins arrive home to see Kimmy's newly transformed house. Have the teams given Kimmy her forever dream home she has always wanted with a pooch pad to boot?
Episode 27

Episode 27

The winner of the Tasmania reno will be decided and there is a double elimination as the two bottom teams from all six renos will be sent home whilst the other teams move through to the Grand Final.
Episode 28

Episode 28

The top four teams go head-to-head, using their design skills for good as they compete in a life-changing charity renovation.
Episode 29

Episode 29

Teams race against the clock to finish their zones and complete a charity home reno which will give a homeless man the chance to get his life back on track.
Episode 30

Episode 30

Grand Final: The teams' zones are scrutinised by the judges to determine the winner of the emotional and life-changing charity renovation.

House Rules

Eight couples put their most important possession – their homes – on the line, for a huge, life-changing cash prize. In Season Eight, the couples’ first task is to renovate a penthouse apartment, following five house rules created by the judges. Over two sets of rounds, two couples are eliminated. The six remaining couples then travel around the country to completely renovate each other’s homes. Every week, one couple hands over the keys of their home to their competitors, to transform every room in their house in seven days – in any way they want. renovation in seven days. Each homeowner issues their own set of ‘House Rules’ – a list of do’s and don’ts. But rules are meant to be broken! How far can each team go to transform their homes? Will the teams return to a dream house or to their worst nightmare? A group of home professionals – British design star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, interior designer Kyly Clarke and home builder Saul Myers – and the homeowners judge the results.

