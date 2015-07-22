2 seasons available

Home Free

TV14 • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series • 2015

Unscripted competition series HOME FREE returns for an inspirational second season. This time around, the contestants won't compete for themselves, th...more

Unscripted competition series HOME FREE returns for an inspirational second season. This time around, the contestants won’t compete for themselves, th...more

2 seasons available (18 episodes)

Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

Tebow Time

Mike Holmes is back, along with new co-host and former NFL player, Heisman Trophy winner and sports analyst Tim Tebow.
Episode 2

Holmes On the Ranch

With their heroes' dreams at stakes, tension rise for the contestants as they continue on in the competition.
Episode 3

Pressure's On

With their heroes' dreams at stakes, tension rise for the contestants as they continue on in the competition.
Episode 4

Boulevard of Skill vs. Will

Mike and Tim guide each contestant as they put themselves to the test and continue to learn the fundamentals of home construction.
Episode 5

Push the Limits

As the contestants sharpen their construction skills, Mike’s standards continue to rise.
Episode 6

Team Teardown

With only four contestants remaining in the competition, the stakes are higher than ever.
Episode 7

Flying Solo

As the contestants get closer to the possibility of winning a dream home for their heroes, they must work harder than ever to stay out of the final cut.
Episode 8

Skill Got It

Find out who can prove they belong in the competition and who will crack under the pressure.
Episode 9

Overnight Success

After weeks of hard work, high stakes, breakdowns and pep talks, the final 2 contestants compete to win the ultimate dream home for their personal heroes.
Episode 10

Dream Come True

One contestant will say goodbye and one will make their hero’s wildest dreams a reality.

