Home Free

Unscripted competition series HOME FREE returns for an inspirational second season. This time around, the contestants won’t compete for themselves, they will compete to win their personal hero a dream home. In addition, former NFL player, Heisman Trophy winner and sports analyst Tim Tebow will take the game to a new level, co-hosting alongside famed professional contractor Mike Holmes, who returns for Season Two. In this season of HOME FREE, the competition is bigger and better than ever. Each week, Holmes and Tebow will challenge and motivate the contestants to build a new home, testing their skill levels, will and strategy. The contestants who work the hardest for their hero move forward, while the contestant who doesn’t perform up to code will face elimination. Holmes and Tebow will be with the competitors every step of the way – picking apart their work and demanding they meet their high standards, while also sharing their expertise and guidance to help them reach new heights. When only two remain, they will fight to the finish to win their hero the ultimate dream home, and take home a surprise $100,000 grand prize for themselves.