Holiday Home Invasion

Would you let a team of strangers invade your house and transform it - creating an outrageous Christmas theme that would make your neighbours gasp? We'll take you inside an average home and follow the process of decking it out with over the top Christmas décor, while the homeowners will be outside, banished as their house is turned inside out. Host Michelle Beadle and her team of decorators, carpenters and even chefs invade a home and decorate it to the max, and along the way, we get the inside scoop on how to do these over-the-top decorating ideas yourself.