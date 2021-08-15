1 season available (2 episodes)

Heels

TVMADramaWrestling • Pro Wrestling • Sports • TV Series2021

A story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro...more

A story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the wor...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Kayfabe

Jack Spade, the owner of the Duffy Wrestling League, controls everything inside of his wrestling ring. Outside the ropes, he fights to balance his family and professional life.
Episode 2

Dusty Finish

As the wrestlers at the DWL worry about the fallout from the previous show, Jack struggles with what direction to take the narrative and the league, especially after an enticing offer from the FWD's Charlie Gully.

About this Show

Heels

A story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling.

Starring: Stephen AmellAlexander LudwigAlison LuffMary McCormackKelli Berglund

Creator: Michael Waldron

TVMADramaWrestlingPro WrestlingSportsTV Series2021

You May Also Like

Dark Side of the Ring
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
P-Valley
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
WWE Superstars
TVPG • Wrestling, Pro Wrestling • TV Series (2009)
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Hightown
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
American Gods
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
WWE Monday Night Raw
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (1993)
Hawthorne
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2009)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
TVPG • Sports, Wrestling • TV Series (2019)
WWE NXT
TVPG • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2010)
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Gigantes
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
WWE Main Event
TVPG • Wrestling, Pro Wrestling • TV Series (2012)
Death and Nightingales
Drama, History • TV Series (2018)
WWE 205 Live
TVPG • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on