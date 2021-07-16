Heartbreak Hotel: Flight 800, 25 Years Later

On July 17, 1996, TWA Flight 800 exploded just minutes after takeoff from New York’s Kennedy Airport. Some 230 lives were lost over the Atlantic Ocean. For the families of the victims, the Ramada Plaza JFK Hotel became the focus of their pain, grief and despair as they awaited word on their loved ones — and answers for why the plane exploded off the Long Island coast. This hotel became widely known as the Heartbreak Hotel. Using rare archival footage, this documentary examines the Flight 800 disaster and explores the hotel — a haunting, abandoned time capsule of sorrow — with relatives, including a Texas man who publicly lived a personal hell. He lost his wife and two daughters but found the strength to start fighting. The documentary also introduces you to a woman who lost her fiancé aboard Flight 800. She converted her pain into a calling to help others survive grief.