2 seasons available

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

TVY7 • Action, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Animation, Kids, Cartoons, Family • TV Series • 1983

In this successful all time classic series, He-man the action adventure hero, must use his superhuman power to overcome the forces of evil. It all beg...more

In this successful all time classic series, He-man the action adventure hero, must use his superhuman power to overcome the forces of evil. It all beg...more

Start watching He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

2 seasons available (130 episodes)

2 seasons available

(130 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

Shadow of Skeletor

Skeletor tries to provoke a war between the people of the Bright Moon of Eternia and the Dark Moon of Eternia by creating incidents on one moon and blaming the other
Episode 33

Battlecat

Man-At-Arms recounts how Adam found Cringer when they were both still young, and how Cringer first became Battlecat during a battle against the dreaded Gedge.
Episode 47

The Eternia Flower

Count Marzo plans to put the youth of Eternia under his spell by introducing them to the addictive plant the Black Nightmare. His first victim is Boy of the Year Jonno.
Episode 51

Here, There, Skeletors Everywhere

Skeletor steals Man-At-Arm's duplicating machine and creates an army of half-sized clones of himself. With these 'Skeletoids' he is certain he can take over Eternia for himself.
Episode 52

Beauty and the Beast

Teela and Orko are kidnapped by Skeletor and transported to the kingdom of Moragore to be held captive by the disfigured prince known as the Monster of Moragore.
Episode 53

Orko's Return

Beast Man and Trap-Jaw have acquired the Amber Crystal of Milaka and decide to go into business for themselves. After conjuring up a fortress, they summon Orko by magic and hold him to ransom.
Episode 54

Visitors from Earth

Two Earth astronauts on a mission to destroy a magnetic meteor about to collide with Earth are sucked into a time portal and end up near Eternia instead.
Episode 55

Monster on the Mountain

The villagers of Ruxtown claim to be living in fear of the so-called Tingler of Fear Mountain, so Adam, Teela, Orko and Cringer take a Wind Raider out to investigate.
Episode 56

The Magic Falls

Evil-Lyn plans to magically disguise Kobra Khan so he can infiltrate Eternos on Eternia day, and Skeletor makes sure Orko won't hinder them by getting rid of his magic powers.
Episode 57

Search for a Son

Cout Marzo has found Mekaneck's lost son Phillip and offers to exchange him in return for the King and Queen of Eternia, i.e. the crown.
Episode 58

Mistaken Identity

Young Farin pretends to be He-Man's secret identity to impress his girlfriend Karil. But all his boasting lead him to be captured by self made villain Modulok who wants to join Skeletor's gang.
Episode 59

The Toy Maker

When the Toy Maker offers his services to Skeletor, he is tasked to kidnap Man-At-Arms. In pursuit, the heroic warriors must cross the treacherous Valley of Echoes.
Episode 60

The Bargain with Evil

Lady Arvela strikes a bargain with Angast, King of the Realm of Evil to free her father from Angast's grip. In order to do so she kidnaps the Starchild who is visiting the Royal Palace.
Episode 61

Capture the Comet Keeper

Skeletor orders Two Bad to capture Zagraz the comet keeper so he can force him to direct his comets to destroy Castle Grayskull. Soon the comets are causing trouble all over Eternia without Zagraz' direction.
Episode 62

The Ancient Mirror of Avathar

Prince Adam, Melaktha and Moss Man travel to Avathar Island in search of the Ancient Mirror of Avathar, which is expected provide them with knowledge.
Episode 63

The Games

The alien Bendari select two warriors to pit good against evil. Because Adam is prevented from turning into He-Man in time, Fisto is chosen as the heroic warrior.
Episode 64

To Save the Creatures

Skeletor plans to replace his Beast Man with the evil inventor Maddok who has built a machine that can digitize wild animals and have them appear in another place, such as during King Randor's birthday celebrations.
Episode 65

The Cold Zone

Kobra Khan asks He-Man for help in restoring the Eternal Flame of his people, the Reptons. The heroic warriors agree to a truce, but find themselves betrayed as soon as they enter the cold zone.
Episode 67

Energy Beast

A temple is discovered inside Mount Eternia. Feeling useless, Orko decides to use the power of the temple to make him famous, but he ends up releasing the Energy Beast.
Episode 68

Fisto's Forest

Fisto recounts how he used to work for Skeletor and terrorize the forest he lives in, but had a change of heart because of the kindness of a young girl.
Episode 69

The Gamesman

The charming Lord Todd invites Teela to visit Castle Starg while He-Man is trying to stop a rampaging mole like monster that destroys everything in it's path.
Episode 70

The Rarest Gift of All

Orko messes up Man-At-Arms and Teela's preparations for the King and Queen's wedding anniversary. When he decides to run away, Cringer goes along to keep an eye on him.
Episode 71

To Save Skeletor

Whiplash gatecrashes a royal party to ask the heroic warriors for help. Skeletor has been overpowered by a creature from another dimension called S'Gora. Worse yet, S'Gora is now powerful enough to take on the Sorceress.
Episode 72

Day of the Machines

Man-At-Arms is becoming discouraged about his inventions. Skeletor sends a small demon into Man-At-Arms main computer, which causes every machine in the palace to have minds of their own.
Episode 73

The Cat and the Spider

He-Man discovers a statue called, the Grimalken, from the temple of the Cat Folk. But a young feline, Katrina, warns him that it contains a imprisoned demon.
Episode 74

Trouble in Trolla

Orko learns his uncle, Montork, has been replaced as head of the Trollan Academy of Magic. He-Man and Battle Cat join Orko on Trolla to find Montorks cocky replacement, Snoob, working with Whiplash and teaching him magic.
Episode 75

The Great Books Mystery

Batros steals all of Eternia's most precious books, leading to desperation from the King and admiration from Skeletor.
Episode 76

Origin of the Sorceress

The Sorceress realizes her old enemy Morgoth is attempting to return to Eternia. She decides to make a stand and tells He-Man how her first battle against Morgoth caused her to take up the mantle of Sorceress of Grayskull.
Episode 77

The Betrayal of Stratos

Stratos is exiled from Avion after being accused of sabotaging the kingdom's defense shield. During his next attack, Skeletor manages to steal the Egg of Avion and hides it in the Demon Zone with his ally Whiplash.
Episode 78

The Ice Age Cometh

A young guard named Phillip is relocated to the Weather Station because of neglected duties. When he becomes aware of this, Skeletor sends his ally Icer to take control of the station.
Episode 79

The Arena

Man-At-Arms has made contact with an immensely powerful yet peaceful alien being known as Om. When King Randor and his subjects welcome Om to Eternos, Skeletor attacks with the help of General Tataran and his Goblin Army.
Episode 80

Disappearing Dragons

Once again, Granamyr asks for He-Man's help. The dragons of Eternia are mysteriously disappearing and Webstor and Kobra Khan seem to be behind it.
Episode 81

Island of Fear

Buzz-Off reports a floating island may be connected to a series of disappearing food ships. When Adam and Man-At-Arms investigate, they discover a plot by Skeletor to flood the new Eternian dam.
Episode 82

Attack from Below

The people of Subternia have been stealing the crops from Eternia's farmers. Now, He-Man must stop them before Eternia is left without food.
Episode 83

Into the Abyss

Teela tries to mix training with fun in order for Adam to become more interested in his studies. But one of her tests goes too far and she ends up falling into the Abyss around Grayskull.
Episode 84

Fraidy Cat

Kobra Khan, Mer-Man, Whiplash, and Clawful kidnap Queen Marlena, who was under Cringer's protection. Blaming himself, Cringer decides that it's his responsibility to save her.
Episode 85

The Rainbow Warrior

Skeletor kidnaps King Randor, Prince Adam, Teela, Man-At-Arms, and Orko in order to have the Royal Guards become leaderless. But Queen Marlena may prove to be a more worthy leader than everyone else believes.
Episode 86

Jacob and the Widgets

He-Man saves an old hermit named Jacob from Mer-Man's sea monsters and the Widgets volunteer to take care of him until he gets better.
Episode 87

The Good Shall Survive

On the verge of extinction, the Tycons steal the food of Eternia to survive. Skeletor hopes to use this as an advantage.
Episode 88

Revenge Is Never Sweet

When Orko uses his magic to restore the Wizard Kothos to human form, he captures the heroic warriors and contacts Skeletor to exchange them for Evil-Lyn, who was the one that turned him into a sand-slug.
Episode 89

The Littlest Giant

Squinch wants to be as big as He-Man, so he goes to Skeletor for help. But, instead, Skeletor uses Squinch to set a trap for He-Man.
Episode 90

Trip to Morainia

The King Boreas, of Morainia, offers his new power crystals to King Randor. But Skeletor has his own plans for them.
Episode 91

Things That Go Bump in the Night

Prince Glitch of Celasia has joined up with Skeletor's gang to find himself some courage. But he soon wants to get away from Snake Mountain and joins the heroic warriors of Eternia.
Episode 92

Three on a Dare

The Royal Palace's transmitter is damaged. Now there can be no radio contact, which means no help for Teela and her students when they end up being captured at Snake Mountain.
Episode 93

Just a Little Lie

Orko tries to prove to Prince Dal that the Eternia Kingdom is a magical place by telling him it is the home a special crystal that can make anyone invincible. Prince Dal hopes to use the crystal to help his father at war.
Episode 94

One for All

Space Pirates invade the village of Pax and take all the villagers hard earned crops. Luckily, Prince Adam and Teela are nearby on an archaeological assignment.
Episode 95

Trouble's Middle Name

He-Man and the gang are invited to the Sun Temple to witness the charging of the Sun Stone. But along the way, they meet Prankster, a joker from Orko's planet, Trolla, who keeps causing problems for the gang.
Episode 96

Journey to Stone City

Evil-Lyn finds the legendary Stone City the heroic warriors have been looking for and turns the recently awoken warrior leader Vokan against He-Man and Castle Grayskull.
Episode 97

A Bird in the Hand

Stanlan and Orko find a map inside one of Melaktha's statues. It leads to the Ancients' Book of Spells. Adam and the others must find the book before Skeletor finds out about the map.
Episode 99

The Time Wheel

While exploring the desert, He-Man and Orko come across an old temple. While playing with one of the machines, inside, Orko accidentally brings Tamusk, one of Eternia's most admired kings from the past into the present.
Episode 100

Search for the Past

Man-At-Arms finds a bracelet adorned by the crest of King Randor's long lost father, King Miro. He joins Randor on a secret mission to search for his the old King, but Queen Marlena sends Adam and Cringer after them in a W
Episode 101

Hunt for He-Man

He-Man accidentally drinks poisoned water in the swamp and becomes weak. Skeletor believes this to be the perfect opportunity to capture him.
Episode 102

Greatest Show on Eternia

The Circus comes to Eternia and Skeletor is planning to ruin it.
Episode 103

Not So Blind

Loos, a blind boy, has always wanted to meet He-Man. So He-Man takes Loos on an adventure to the crystal caves. But after a flash of light temporarily blinds He-Man, it's up to Loos to get them safely home.
Episode 104

The Secret of Grayskull

Orko feels unwanted and leaves. Skeletor captures him and forces him to explain how to get into Castle Grayskull.
Episode 105

No Job Too Small

While on a trip to Phantos, Man-At-Arms, Orko, and Teela are kidnapped by Evil-Lyn. Back at Snake Mountain, Beast Man uses a shrink ray on them.
Episode 106

The Bitter Rose

When Orko plucks the fabled Bitter Rose as a gift for Dree Elle, Rose Mountain starts to crumble and threatens to destroy the village of the Insect People.
Episode 107

The Gambler

Melbrag the Gambler tricks Smudge the Widget into giving him some precious Coridite, then uses it to weaken and capture He-Man for Skeletor as a prize.
Episode 108

Teela's Triumph

Skeletor sends Zoar to another world, not realizing she is really the Sorceress. The Spirit of Grayskull calls for help and implores Teela to take the Sorceress' place.
Episode 109

The Problem With Power

Skeletor tricks He-Man into believing he accidentally killed a man. Distraught, Adam decides to give up being He-Man and throws the Powersword into Grayskull's abyss.
Episode 110

Double Trouble

Skeletor uses the Mirror of Moravad to make an evil clone of He-Man's ally Kol Darr.
Episode 112

Orko's New Friend

Orko's old friend Squonge from the Trollan Academy of Magic comes to visit. This Trollan has a tendency to tell tall tales. When he is the first to notice the arrival of the dangerous Slavemaster, nobody believes him.
Episode 113

Happy Birthday Roboto

Adam and Duncan rescue a robot pilot from its crashed spaceship and manage to fix it back up. But Modulok breaks into the palace to claim Roboto's power for himself.
Episode 114

Battle of the Dragons

He-Man and Man-At-Arms are invited to Darksmoke and Orko tags along. But the evil dragon Morningstar steals the magic flame of Granamyr and blames the Eternians to start a new war between Dragons and Humans.
Episode 115

Time Doesn't Fly

Evil wizard Hexon has stopped time so he can become the new Emperor of Simbar. But Princess Kathay, daughter of the current Emperor, sets out to find the Sands of Time and soon receives help from He-Man and friends.

You May Also Like

Astro Boy
TVPG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (1996)
Invader Zim
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Jumanji - The Animated Series
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (1996)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Pinky & The Brain
TVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (1995)
My Life As A Teenage Robot
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
Danny Phantom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Doc McStuffins
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Angry Birds
TVPG • Animation, Kids • TV Series (2016)
The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius
TVY7 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

2 seasons available (130 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial