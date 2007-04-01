16 year-old Hayate Ayasaki is a part-time delivery boy who’s been poor for as long as he can remember. But when Hayate’s parents leave him with a moun...more
16 year-old Hayate Ayasaki is a part-time delivery boy who’s been poor for as long as he can remember. But when Hayate’s parents leave him with a mountain of debt, the Yakuza are soon hot on his trail, forcing him to flee from home. In an act of desperation, Hayate attempts to kidnap a young heiress named Nagi, but ends up rescuing her instead. Now, as a reward for saving her, Nagi has agreed to pay off Hayate’s debts under one condition— he must now work as her personal butler!
1 season available (52 episodes)
1 season available
(52 episodes)
