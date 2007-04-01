1 season available

Hayate the Combat Butler!

TV14 • Romance, Anime, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2007

16 year-old Hayate Ayasaki is a part-time delivery boy who's been poor for as long as he can remember. But when Hayate's parents leave him with a mountain of debt, he is forced to find a way to pay it back.

16 year-old Hayate Ayasaki is a part-time delivery boy who’s been poor for as long as he can remember. But when Hayate’s parents leave him with a moun...more

1 season available (52 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) In English, “Unmei” Means “Destiny”

Hayate’s parents have left him with a large debt and the yakuza want him to pay up. Desperate he attempts to kidnap the wealthy Nagi Sanzenin and begins their comedic story.
Episode 2

(Sub) A New Beginning With Nagi Sanzenin’s Estate

After rescuing Nagi, Hayate finds himself in her mansion and is told by a maid he is to be the new butler. However, the head butler is not too keen on this idea.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Beast, the Robot, and the Butler That Shouted, or Maybe Didn’t Shout, Love at the Heart of the World

Klaus still dislikes Hayate being Nagi's butler. In order to see if Hayate really has the skills to serve Nagi, Klaus challenges him to a fight a robot known as Eight.
Episode 4

(Sub) My First Errand: This Is Snake, No Response

Nagi forgets to take her lunch to school and Hayate offers to bring it to her. This simple errand soon turns into a chase when he is mistaken for an intruder.
Episode 5

(Sub) Thoughtless Jokes and Kindness Bring Misfortune

Hayate learns from Maria that Nagi dislikes leaving the house because of all of the kidnapping attempts she’s been subjected to.
Episode 6

(Sub) You Say You Can See Time, But That Is Probably Your Life Flashing Before Your Eyes

Isumi makes it to Nagi’s mansion safely but Hayate leaves again on his original errand. During his outing he is ambushed.
Episode 7

(Sub) A Man’s Fight

Seeing Hayate as a rival, Wataru challenges him to a duel. Hayate loses on purpose in hopes that Wataru and Isumi will reconcile but his gesture back fires on him.
Episode 8

(Sub) Going to Hell in Cat-Ear Mode

A game a dress up goes awry when Nagi and Maria get their hands on Hayate. Tama and Klaus both end up being very mistaken by Hayate’s new look.
Episode 9

(Sub) Elohim Essaim, Mr. Cow, Mr. Cow! What Is It, Mr. Frog?

After returning home from school Nagi realizes she forgot her notebook in class and Hayate agrees to get it. While there he encounters the Hakuou Three Amiga.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Strangest Hyperdeflation Ever, Play Your Games and Don’t Build up a Backlog

The demon Abe Maou, who has been living inside an old video game is awakes and pulls the Hakuou Three Amiga into the game. To escape to the real world they must defeat her.
Episode 11

(Sub) The Value of My Life: Priceless

Nagi, Hayate, Maria, and Sakuya pay a visit to Mikado Sanzenin, the head of Nagi’s family.Hayate’s misfortune continues when he mistakes Mikado for a gardener.
Episode 12

(Sub) Long Ago, We Learned from a Space Sheriff That Being Young Is About Not Looking Back

Hayate talks with Maria about the importance of having a dream. He eneds up getting a day off and decides to visit his old school.
Episode 13

(Sub) I Hear That Those Who Rule the Summer Rule at Entrance Exams

Hayate is overjoyed when documents for his transfer into Hakuou Academy arrive. He attempts to study for the exam the next day and ends up unable to get any sleep.
Episode 14

(Sub) Hey, Hey! I Hafta Go to a Party! Hurry up, Seriously!

Nagi decides to throw a celebration for Hayate’s acceptance to the Academy, but Yukiji knows something that might just crash the party.
Episode 15

(Sub) Samurai, the Way of the Warrior, Van Damme in Action

As he settles in at his new school, Hayate discovers a few interesting facts about Nagi, before one of those details lead to a confrontation with other students.
Episode 16

(Sub) Even in Defeat, Kendo Rage

Hayate is prepared to battle, but his challenger calls someone else to fight in his stead! Hayate may be in over his head against this powerful opponent.
Episode 17

(Sub) For You, I Will Mow Them Down With Every Ounce of My Being!

After her manga is rejected by a magazine, Nagi attempts to gain experience by doing things like cleaning and cooking.
Episode 18

(Sub) The Rare Cards Are Swimsuits

Class is in session - at the beach! But this seaside lesson could prove to be more sketchy than fun in the sun.
Episode 19

(Sub) Miss Saki’s Little Preoccupation

Saki’s coming-of-age ceremony is approaching, but Hayate and Maria are dealing with the effects of a cursed video.
Episode 20

(Sub) I Like Books, But Sing It, Great Palace of the Dragon King

Hayate is desperate to find an ultimate attack. At Maria’s suggestion, he looks through the library and finds a promising possibility.
Episode 21

(Sub) A Big Brother, Even for Peter

Nagi and Hayate venture to an amusement park in a very peculiar place. There are a few setbacks though, the least of which being Nagi’s height.
Episode 22

(Sub) I Wonder Who Came Up with the Sound Effect “Kapooon”? It’s Awesome!

Summer vacation is nearing its end. Naturally, Nagi takes Hayate fishing.
Episode 23

(Sub) A Non-Kiddy Genius Teacher Appears

Yukiji’s job is in jeopardy. In a fit of desperation, Yukiji asks for Hayate’s help in blackmailing her replacement!
Episode 24

(Sub) I’ve Never Had the Trouble of Being Too Popular

Hayate’s day starts out bad due to the influence of a pendant, and it only gets worse as a series of unfortunate misunderstandings get completely out of hand.
Episode 25

(Sub) Hearts Wavering

Hayate is stunned, even as Isumi attempts to cheer him up. Meanwhile, Nagi comes to understand what happened but is powerless to change it.
Episode 26

(Sub) The Delivery Was Made in 29 Minutes, So Please Pay the Stipulated Fee… Is a Thing of the Distant Past

In a sudden bout of embarrassment, Hayate feigns amnesia! Nagi and Ayumu both try to help him regain his “lost” memories.
Episode 27

(Sub) Hayate Rising

Hakou Academy holds a Butler Battle Tournament to find out who the strongest butler in the academy is. Hayate, reluctantly, joins for Nagi’s sake.
Episode 28

(Sub) Black Hayate

The Butler Battle Tournament continues, and Hayate leaves the audience with awkward moments of silent awe.
Episode 29

(Sub) Match-Making Meeting

Sakuya, Nagi, Wataru, and Hayate spy on Saki’s proposed marriage meeting, and a misunderstanding ensues. Afterwards, Hayate faces Kirika’s Duel Butler in an epic card battle.
Episode 30

(Sub) The Beautiful, Rich, Great, Young Detective Lady Saw It! the Case of the Murdered Female Teacher Amidst Clouds of Steam

Nagi and the girls blissfully enjoy the local hot springs while Hayate is forced to battle another one of Kirika’s butlers, this time, in a B-Daman battle.
Episode 31

(Sub) Do You Like Pretty, Rich Big Sisters?

Nagi is determined to prove she can be a better big sister than Sakuya by taking care of two lost children she found. Playtime gets a little malicious.
Episode 32

(Sub) Devil Hunter Welcome Yoko Isumi and Nabeshin

Hayate’s been challenged to a Mini 4WD race by another one of Kirika’s butlers. Meanwhile, a strange man with a carp’s head begs Isumi for her help.
Episode 33

(Sub) Why?! Academy Culture Fest, Part 1

Hayate is forced to work as a butler in the school festival’s cosplay café. Meanwhile, Nagi is hypnotized by the mysterious Puppet Butler.
Episode 34

(Sub) Why Dead?! Academy Culture Fest, Part 2

Stakes are high at the school culture festival. Hayate’s butler café needs to make more money than Nagi’s dojinshi stall, or else…
Episode 35

(Sub) Must-See! Complete Autumn 2007 Guide of the Latest Fashionable Date Spots for the Young and Hip

Nagi needs inspiration to write new manga. Hayate and Maria try to help by taking pictures together in the city’s most romantic date locations.
Episode 36

(Sub) Klaus Is Japanese Because His Name Is Written “Kurausu”

Klaus has lost his confidence as a butler, and he can’t seem to reclaim it. Hayate, Maria, and Nagi try to keep him from retiring.
Episode 37

(Sub) I Want to Go Back to Being an Ordinary Girl, But Buy My Character Songs, Okay?

Hayate reveals that he likes “normal” girls. Nagi follows Ayumu around in a desperate attempt to learn how to be like a “normal” person.
Episode 38

(Sub) Hayate in Peril! All Functions Shut Down!!

Kirika and Cyborg Butler attack Hayate and Nagi on the night of the Christmas party, rendering Hayate unconscious. When he wakes up, something is wrong with his butler powers.
Episode 39

(Sub) Hurray for the Butler-in-Debt, Friend to Good Children!

Hayate leaves Nagi’s service to keep her safe. Kirika blackmails him into joining her, and she forces him to wear an ancient, legendary butler uniform.
Episode 40

(Sub) New Year’s Food Is Good, But Have Some Hayate, Too

Nagi’s plans to enjoy a romantic date with Hayate at Kujukuri Beach are threatened.
Episode 41

(Sub) Despairing Goodbye to the Teacher

Things are a little strange after New Year’s… and Yukiji might be retiring?!
Episode 42

(Sub) Like a Dog, a Mouse, and a Bulldog

Everyone must have a weakness, and Nagi plans to discover Hayate’s. Along the way, she discovers everyone else’s weaknesses.
Episode 43

(Sub) The Poseidon Advance Generator Gavas

Nagi and Hayate get invited on a cruise. As Hayate explores the ship, three terrorists put the ship, and everyone on it, in danger.
Episode 44

(Sub) The Mystery of the 120% Employment Rate

Nagi shares a new and improved version of her manga. Her friends also learn some even bigger news: her manga is going to be animated!
Episode 45

(Sub) It Is Maria Appreciation Day! In February

Maria was supposed to enjoy a day of relaxation at a hotel. When she finds the academy students are running the hotel for the day, she feels sorry for them and helps out.
Episode 46

(Sub) His Name Is Magic Ball Pitcher Wataru!!!

What is Isumi doing wearing another school’s uniform? More importantly, why does she seem so friendly with the baseball team’s pitcher?!
Episode 47

(Sub) Sure, Amuro May Have Had a Place to Return to, But...

Klaus employs a robotic butler, named Thirteen, to take care of Nagi while Hayate studies to catch up in school. However, Thirteen is an even butler than Hayate!
Episode 48

(Sub) Hina Love

On the eve of her birthday, Hinagiku receives an anonymous love letter, asking her to meet after school. Did it come from Hayate?!
Episode 49

(Sub) Ordinary Stories

Hayate and Nagi are invited to join the Motion Picture Research club. Their current production: a montage of embarrassing moments featuring Hayate.
Episode 50

(Sub) Quiz! Written As “Foe” and Read As “Friend”!!

Nagi and Ayumu are determined to win a quiz competition together. Stakes are high, but the girls have trouble working as a team.
Episode 51

(Sub) Spring

Hayate is offered a new job that pays enough money to close his debt. Will he take it? Meanwhile, Nagi excitedly prepares for Hayate’s graduation party.
Episode 52

(Sub) Radical Dreamers

Nagi, Hayate, and the gang take a trip to the island of Mykonos in Greece. What old memories of theirs are hidden in the sand and stars?

