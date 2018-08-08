1 season available

Hang-Ups

TV14 • Comedy • TV Series • 2018

Richard Pitt is a therapist trying to relaunch his career online after the disastrous collapse of his group therapy practice. Over the course of his n...more

1 season available (6 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

Richard Pitt is a therapist relaunching his career online after the collapse of his previous practice. The first day of his new venture, he tackles an array of clients while fighting fires in his own life.
Episode 2

Episode 2

Pete excitedly delivers his homemade promotional video for Richard’s new website and Karen is away on business in Zurich. Meanwhile new client Martin, a reclusive cloakroom attendant, poses an interesting and unusual dilemma.
Episode 3

Episode 3

Richard is still struggling to cope with his new business and a mountain of personal problems. He tries to film an alternative introductory video for his new website, but the house soon fills up with clients.
Episode 4

Episode 4

Richard’s mother, Maggie, has moved in, much to the disapproval of his wife, Karen, and she wastes no time in piling on emotional devastation on the family. Karen has her own problems at work and is dreading having to fire scores of employees.
Episode 5

Episode 5

Richard installs security cameras throughout his house as Neil has, as far as he can tell, threatened to kill him. Richard’s brother, Jon, arrives from a secret war-zone to reconnect with their mother, Maggie.
Episode 6

Episode 6

Richard wakes up on the living room floor, still drunk and his life in shambles. He gets urgent calls from Celia and Ryan, and Katherine visits to unburden a long-term secret. Meanwhile Maggie goes missing.

