About this Show
Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music
Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host an anniversary tribute to the iconic Nashville show and the legends who call it home, featuring performances from country music superstars.
Hosts: Brad PaisleyBlake Shelton
