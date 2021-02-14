1 season available

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music

Award Shows & Events • Music • TV Series • 2021

Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host an anniversary tribute to the iconic Nashville sh...more

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music

The biggest names in country music come together to pay tribute to the iconic Opry, performing their greatest hits as well as several Opry classics; Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host.

Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host an anniversary tribute to the iconic Nashville show and the legends who call it home, featuring performances from country music superstars.

Hosts: Brad PaisleyBlake Shelton

Award Shows & EventsMusicTV Series • 2021
