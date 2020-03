Golden Time

At a private law school in Tokyo, when would-be law student Banri Tada tumbled off a bridge, he was left with retrograde amnesia and a split psyche of memories only prior to graduating high school. Banri's friend Mitsuo has his own problems and is being pursued by Kouko Kaga who is determined to hold him to a childhood agreement to eventually wed. Join in a paper chase through some very uncivil actions and exposed legal briefs to arrive at your own verdict in GOLDEN TIME!