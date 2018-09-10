1 season available

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke

Talk & Interview • TV Series • 2018

Co-anchors Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer report the morning's top headlines from a set in Times Square. The show features a combination...more

Co-anchors Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer report the morning's top headlines from a set in Times Square. The show features a combination...more

1 season available (36 episodes)

1 season available

(36 episodes)

EpisodesExtras
Season2
Episode 51

Fri, Nov 22, 2019

Michael's beef with LL Cool J & J Lo's music video; Garth Brooks cried at Bruno Mars' concert, sings 'Friends in Low Places'; Oprah's Favorite Things for 2019!
Episode 72

Wed, Jan 8, 2020

Luke Evans on singing for the royal family, his new album; Luke Evans sings ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ on ‘SSK’; Are Michael, Sara or Keke narcissists?
Episode 73

Thu, Jan 9, 2020

Salma Hayek, Billy Porter and Rose Byrne talk Tiffany Haddish, 'Like a Boss' and more; Suzanne Somers opens up about aging; You Gotta See This: The high school student who discovered a new planet
Episode 74

Fri, Jan 10, 2020

Michael Strahan interviews the cast of 'Just Mercy'; Jamie Oliver's meat-free snacks for football season; Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino's 30-day challenge
Episode 75

Mon, Jan 13, 2020

Former Navy Seal Jocko Willnick's parenting and leadership tips; Michael, Hayley Hasselhoff's shapewear solutions for every woman; Sara and Keke's most embarrassing social media moments
Episode 76

Tue, Jan 14, 2020

'Bachelor Breakdown': Hannah drama, Champagne-gate and more; Daredevil Nik Wallenda announces his extreme volcano stunt; Is Gigi Hadid going to be a juror on the Harvey Weinstein trial?
Episode 77

Wed, Jan 15, 2020

What Rachel Ray would tell young Rachael Ray; This mom opened a bakery to employ her special needs son; Michael, Sara and Keke do the Jane Fonda workout
Episode 78

Thu, Jan 16, 2020

Ethan Suplee's incredible weight loss; Laila Ali's family name collage DIY project; Meet the incredible hospital worker who reads to pediatric patients
Episode 79

Fri, Jan 17, 2020

Will Dan Levy and Annie Murphy return to 'Schitt's Creek'?; Sara and Keke get their ears pierced; How should Sara handle her high maintenance child?
Episode 81

Tue, Feb 4, 2020

Nick and Vanessa Lachey on their Hooters date, 'Love Is Blind' and more; Entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis' tips for success; What Michael, Sara and Keke did during the impeachment trial
Episode 82

Wed, Feb 5, 2020

Meghan Trainor on her panic attacks; Teresa Giudice says she and Danielle Staub are no longer friends; The ‘Bachelor’ Cosmo photo controversy
Episode 83

Thu, Feb 6, 2020

Lana Condor on her relationship with Noah Centineo; Margot Robbie can't eat eggs, Rosie Perez likes to party and more; This Army hero is getting the surprise of a lifetime
Episode 84

Fri, Feb 7, 2020

SSK Bachelor Live On Stage: Meet our bachelor Rashad Jennings; SSK Bachelor Live On Stage: Meet our bachelorettes; SSK Bachelor Live On Stage: And the rose goes to...
Episode 85

Mon, Feb 10, 2020

Kim Kardashian West on sister rivalry, Skims, Kanye and more; SSK Oscars 2020 recap: Fashion highs and lows, best moments and more; Our fabulous SSK Oscars red carpet report
Episode 86

Tue, Feb 11, 2020

‘Bachelor’ Breakdown: Peter's Oscar commercial, Madison drama and more; When do you ask your partner about their finances?; When Michael met Brad Pitt at the Oscars
Episode 87

Wed, Feb 12, 2020

Jessica Simpson opens up about battles with alcohol and diet pills; Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe of ‘Outlander’ on their awkward sex scenes; 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show winner Siba
Episode 89

Fri, Feb 14, 2020

Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield and Stella Meghie talk Jay-Z, pet peeves and "The Photograph"; Backstreet Boys give romantic advice in the SSK Love Lounge; Kidventor: Kid's Fun Portable Sink
Episode 91

Tue, Feb 18, 2020

Are 50 Cent's social media feuds for real?; Bachelor Breakdown: Hometown dates, Peter's ex drama and more; Should women propose to men?
Episode 92

Wed, Feb 19, 2020

Did Shay Mitchell name her child after A from ‘Pretty Little Liars?’; Tony Goldwyn talks 'Scandal,’ being nude on stage and more; This inspiring teacher went viral with her ‘Push Through’ video
Episode 93

Thu, Feb 20, 2020

Chrissy Teigen on Beyonce, John Legend shirtless and her strangest tweets; Blair Underwood and Michael discuss their similar upbringings; This entrepreneur is helping the homeless with a coat that turns into a sleeping bag
Episode 94

Fri, Feb 21, 2020

Aidy Bryant on her 'SNL' breakup, 'Shrill' and more; Erika Jayne won't talk to Lisa Vanderpump again; Keke's Reality Recap: Chasing Omarion
Episode 95

Mon, Feb 24, 2020

Shania Twain talks Ariana Grande and Lizzo, her go-to karaoke song and more; Matthew A. Cherry on his Oscar winning 'Hair Love'; Keke's black hair history
Episode 96

Tue, Feb 25, 2020

Bachelor Breakdown: Fantasy Suites drama; SSK Big Fast TV Wedding: Say yes to which dress?; Michael, Sara and Keke on the Kobe Bryant memorial
Episode 97

Wed, Feb 26, 2020

‘Jersey Shore’ cast on Angelina drama, Snooki retiring and more; Michael, Sara and Keke play ‘Jersey Shore’ trivia; SSK Big Fast TV Wedding: Kiana’s hair and makeup looks
Episode 98

Thu, Feb 27, 2020

Bob Odenkirk is an action star, not a lawyer; How did leap years become a thing?; This mom created toys to teach black history
Episode 99

Fri, Feb 28, 2020

It's our Big Fast TV Wedding Day!; An “Invisible Man” surprise with Elisabeth Moss and Aldis Hodge; Elisabeth Moss is seriously obsessed with Meryl Streep
Episode 100

Mon, Mar 2, 2020

How well do Chris Pratt and Tom Holland know their famous elves?; Tory Burch on embracing ambition and gender equality; The Old Coots answer life's big questions
Episode 101

Tue, Mar 3, 2020

Miz and Maryse on being hated and getting waxed; Tory Johnson Women's History Month Deals & Steals; Should you disclose your celibacy when dating?
Episode 102

Wed, Mar 4, 2020

Asa Butterfield didn't know who Martin Scorsese was; Sunny Anderson's healthy chicken meatloaf recipe; Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino's Mind, Body and Situation Challenge
Episode 103

Thu, Mar 05, 2020

Rev Run and Justine Simmons talk 'Run's House,' how to stay married and more; Rev Run and Justine Simmons' marriage advice; Sara and Hilaria Baldwin's momfessions in the wild
Episode 104

Fri, Mar 6, 2020

Fran Drescher on Sofia Vergara’s impression of her, dating again and Cancer Schmancer; Should schools bring back home economics?
Episode 105

Mon, Mar 9, 2020

Kristen Bell on turning 40, husband Dax and the f-word; Dr. Jennifer Ashton answers your coronavirus questions; Sara fires back at the body shamers
Episode 106

Tue, Mar 10, 2020

Bachelor Breakdown: Madison breaks up, Peter's mom takes a stand; Keke's cooking with ‘Crab Boss’ Lenell Watson; Dolly Parton wants to recreate her iconic Playboy cover
Episode 107

Wed, Mar 11, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion on her alter egos Tina Snow, Hot Girl Meg and Suga; Nick Offerman shows Michael how to fight; Bachelor Breakdown Finale: Barb steals the show
Episode 108

Thu, Mar 12, 2020

Regina Hall talks ‘Scary Movie,’ Women Crush Wednesday and more; Broadway's 'Come From Away' performs on ‘SSK’; Michael, Sara and Keke take on the grocery bagging champ
Episode 109

Fri, Mar 13, 2020

'Love Is Blind' couple Giannina and Damian put their love to the test; Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals Chris Pratt's weirdest habit; Women's History Month spotlight: Creator of the paper bag

1 season available (36 episodes)

