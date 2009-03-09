Girl Meets Gown

Girl Meets Gown is a reality series set against the backdrop of a Dallas wedding wonderland called 'Stardust.' Girl Meets Gown centers on the pressure cooker situations that occur during the search for the illustrious perfect wedding gown. This series shines a spotlight on the high-end bridal clientele of a Texas bridal salon, Stardust Bridal, and the glamorous and grueling personal lives of the owners, managers, and employees who struggle, suffer, and strut their best stuff to please the brides. The pressure has never been higher for the brides to look picture-perfect and the staff to deliver the perfect dress.