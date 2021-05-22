Ghost Light: Broadway's Long Intermission

When Broadway shut down due to COVID-19 last March, the impact was dramatic. Broadway became an economic wasteland: hundreds of thousands of jobs lost and an economic toll totaling more than $1 billion. Now, Eyewitness News pulls back the curtain on these statistics to show you the human cost in a powerful new documentary, 'Ghost Light: Broadway's Long Intermission', chronicling the personal struggles of performers, florists, dry cleaners, and an ENT doctor who treats the voices of Broadway singers. How have people survived? Will they still be around when curtains rise again this fall? With the recent announcement heralding Broadway's return in the fall, Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger examines how Broadway has been forever changed and looks ahead to Broadway's revival - a beacon of hope for a city that has suffered so much.