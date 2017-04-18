2 seasons available

Genius: Aretha

TV14DramaHistory • TV Series2017

GENIUS is an Emmy-winning anthology series that dramatizes the fascinating stories of...more

Episode 1

Picasso: Chapter One

Pablo Picasso (Antonio Banderas) confronts the threat of fascism in Spain, and Young Pablo rejects traditional painting to search for his own voice.
Episode 2

Picasso: Chapter Two

Picasso's relationship with Dora Maar is strained by war. Young Pablo succeeds by imitating the masters, but struggles to be original.
Episode 3

Picasso: Chapter Three

Picasso (Antonio Banderas) meets his great love Françoise Gilot (Clémence Poésy). Young Pablo begins his Blue Period after the suicide of his friend.
Episode 4

Picasso: Chapter Four

As older Picasso juggles two love affairs, Young Pablo strives to create a masterpiece that will signal his arrival as a great artist.
Episode 5

Picasso: Chapter Five

Picasso (Banderas) tries to convince Françoise to move in with him, while Young Pablo is challenged by the radical genius of Matisse.
Episode 6

Picasso: Chapter Six

Picasso (Antonio Banderas) takes Françoise Gilot on vacation. Young Pablo starts cubism with Georges Braque, but is accused of stealing the Mona Lisa.
Episode 7

Picasso: Chapter Seven

After WWII, Picasso (Antonio Banderas) joins the Communist Party. He is haunted by a tragic love affair.
Episode 8

Picasso: Chapter Eight

Pablo meets his first wife, a ballerina, while designing a ballet. Older Picasso (Antonio Banderas) struggles to manage his complex family.
Episode 9

Picasso: Chapter Nine

Françoise Gilot defies Picasso (Antonio Banderas) and pursues her artistic goals. Meanwhile a young Dora Maar strives to meet Picasso.
Episode 10

Picasso: Chapter Ten

After leaving Picasso, Françoise Gilot struggles to escape his shadow. Picasso (Antonio Banderas) withdraws to create the perfect painting.

Genius: Aretha

GENIUS is an Emmy-winning anthology series that dramatizes the fascinating stories of the world’s most brilliant innovators, their extraordinary achievements and their complex personal relationships. This season will explore Aretha Franklin’s musical genius, her incomparable career, and the immeasurable impact and influence she has had on music and culture around the world.

