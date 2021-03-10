1 season available

Game of Talents

TVPGRealityVariety • TV Series2021

Combining the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show with a clue-cen...more

Combining the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety ...More

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones

With $200,000 on the line, two teams of contestants attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers, in the series premiere.

3D Dancer Clue Recap from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Bone Breaker Clue Recap from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

The Clues: Fernando from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

The Clues: Ja'Don from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

The Clues: Jason from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

The Clues: Nick from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

The Clues: Sam from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

The Clues: Sonya from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Fire Thrower Clue Recap from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Gospel Singer Clue Recap from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Jump Roper Clue Recap from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Levitator Clue Recap from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Performance: 3D Dancer from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Performance: Bone Breaker from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Performance: Fire Thrower from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Performance: Levitator from "Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Dr. John & Dr. Jamie Talk It Out

First Impression Guesses For Nick from "Episode 1: Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

An Incredible Jump Rope Performance from "Episode 1: Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Mikel & Monica Have Big Plans For The Money from "Episode 1: Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Mikel & Monica Love Game Nights from "Episode 1: Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Sonia Shows Off Her Talent from "Episode 1: Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

Wayne Introduces The Potential Talents from "Episode 1: Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones"

This Is The Ultimate Guessing Game

About this Show

Game of Talents

Combining the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, "Game of Talents" is a new hybrid series. The series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising -- and sometimes bizarre -- hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, it's up to the contestants to identify unique skills, including fire dancing, spider wrangling, chainsaw juggling and contortion. Wayne Brady hosts.

Host: Wayne Brady

TVPG Reality Variety TV Series 2021
  • 5.1
  • hd
