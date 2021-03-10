1 season available (1 episode)
1 season available
(1 episode)
About this Show
Game of Talents
Combining the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, "Game of Talents" is a new hybrid series. The series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising -- and sometimes bizarre -- hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, it's up to the contestants to identify unique skills, including fire dancing, spider wrangling, chainsaw juggling and contortion. Wayne Brady hosts.
