1 season available (1 episode)

Flatbush Misdemeanors

TVMAComedyTV Series2021

Rising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized versions of themselves:...more

Rising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized ver...More

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Leanin'

Longtime friends adjust to their new surroundings. Series premiere.

Season 1 Trailer

About this Show

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Rising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized versions of themselves: neighborhood best friends and urban millennials hilariously climbing the ladder to nowhere in the irreverent new comedy series FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS. But even inside the losing, Dan and Kevin find there are little wins that come from tackling hipsters, mental health issues and the rising tide of gentrification.

Starring: Kevin IsoDan PerlmanZuri ReedKristin Dodson

Creators: Kevin IsoDan Perlman

TVMAComedyTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

