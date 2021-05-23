About this Show
Flatbush Misdemeanors
Rising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized versions of themselves: neighborhood best friends and urban millennials hilariously climbing the ladder to nowhere in the irreverent new comedy series FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS. But even inside the losing, Dan and Kevin find there are little wins that come from tackling hipsters, mental health issues and the rising tide of gentrification.
