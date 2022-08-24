Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

1 season available (2 episodes)

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLWFearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

A raw, emotional insight into the dreams, struggles and triumphs of the groundbreaking AFLW league. In this six part series, we find out about the courageous pioneers who were told they could never play Australian Rules football at the highest level and made it happen. From farm girls to factory workers to paramedics, be amazed at the level of sacrifice and commitment required by this diverse group of athletes who are building an enduring legacy. Following four clubs in the competition, this unrivalled access to the inner sanctum is both confronting and inspiring. The Adelaide Crows are the benchmark of the competition. This team has already won two premierships and after a surprise grand final loss in 2021, are ready for redemption. The Collingwood Magpies are one of Australia’s most powerful and successful sporting franchises, but so far, the women’s team has no silverware to show off. The pressure is on for this talented team to go all the way but a season ending injury to their biggest star is a shattering start to the new season. The Western Bulldogs is a young, fun, energetic club with a belief that they have the makings of a dynasty within their ranks. Coached by AFL Hall of Famer, Nathan Burke, this team is all about the sisterhood both on and off the field, but this turns out to be a torrid season that will test their belief. After being struck down by Covid, their fightback is uplifting, and their iconic victory celebrations are unforgettable. The Greater Western Sydney Giants are trying to win hearts and minds in an address that is dominated by the rugby league code. With champion recruits from the Gaelic football league in Ireland and cast offs from Victorian clubs, this team needs to bond and find a way to become winners. Still recovering from the tragic death of one of their teammates last year, this team are trying to turn despair into hope.more

A raw, emotional insight into the dreams, struggles and triumphs ...More

DocumentariesFootballSportsTV Series2022

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

