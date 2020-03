Fate / Stay Night

Shirou Emiya was adopted by the sorcerer Kiritsugu Emiya. Although Shirou yearns to become an ally of justice, he has limited powers and is unable to become a strong sorcerer... until he is drawn into the Holy Grail War and summons a female "Servant" known as Saber. The Holy Grail War is a series of battles among sorcerers to fight for the possession of a relic that will grant one's wishes. Shirou embarks on a journey to save himself and to bring those who wish ill will to justice as he becomes more and more entangled in The Holy Grail War.