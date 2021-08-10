1 season available (1 episode)

Fantasy IslandFantasy Island

TV14DramaTV Series2021

Emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive a luxury resort with dreams an...more

Emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive a luxury r...More

Season1
Episode 1

Hungry Christine; Mel Loves Ruby

An island birthday bash exposes fault lines in the relationships of three friends.

Bellamy Young Introduces Christine

Preview: A New Adventure Begins

Inside The Island: Writers Room

Meet Elena Roarke

Meet The Pilot Javier

Preview: Make The Ultimate Escape

Inside The Island: Fantasy Fashion

Will You Find Your Fantasy Here?

About this Show

Fantasy Island

Emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive a luxury resort with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed.

Starring: Roselyn SánchezKiara Barnes

