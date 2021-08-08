1 season available (1 episode)

Family Game Fight!Family Game Fight!

TVPGVideogames • TV Series2021

Hollywood stars and real-life couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the hosts and t...more

Hollywood stars and real-life couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
The Jex Family vs. The Bruin Bros.
Episode 1

The Jex Family vs. The Bruin Bros.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard join families of four to compete in the games Between the Sheets, Brain Freeze and more. The winning family plays Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.

About this Show

Family Game Fight!

Hollywood stars and real-life couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the hosts and team captains as they lead everyday families of four in a series of funny and competitive games, such as Fruit Loops, Helium Hoops, Brain Freeze, Nosy Neighbors, Deep Dish Dash and more. Kristen and Dax compete against each other as they help the contestants score points during each round, switching teams halfway through the show to keep things fair. In the end, the winning family goes home with a big cash prize.

Starring: Kristen BellDax Shepard

TVPGVideogamesTV Series2021

You May Also Like

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers
Sports, Reality • TV Series (2021)
ESL Bootcamp: Immortals
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Making It
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Cherries Wild
TVPG • Videogames • TV Series (2021)
Small Fortune
TVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
ESL: Player vs Player
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Videogames • TV Series (2017)
ESL: Replay
TV14 • Reality, Videogames • TV Series (2017)
Capital One College Bowl
TVPG • Sports, Reality • TV Series (2021)
ESL: Defining Moments
TV14 • Documentaries, Videogames • TV Series (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on