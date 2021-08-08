About this Show
Family Game Fight!
Hollywood stars and real-life couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the hosts and team captains as they lead everyday families of four in a series of funny and competitive games, such as Fruit Loops, Helium Hoops, Brain Freeze, Nosy Neighbors, Deep Dish Dash and more. Kristen and Dax compete against each other as they help the contestants score points during each round, switching teams halfway through the show to keep things fair. In the end, the winning family goes home with a big cash prize.
Starring: Kristen BellDax Shepard
