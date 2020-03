Familiar of Zero F

Louise Francoise le Blanc de la Valliere is back! Along with her pet human Saito Chevalier de Hiraga, she is poised to rid herself of the nickname countless have come to know her as: Zero. The Tristain Academy of Magic won't know what to do when this pair hit the halls, bringing all manners of supernatural silliness and misadventures to engulf the entire school! Prepare to be mesmerized by the spellbindingly romantic adventures of a hero/zero and her trusty human in The Familiar of Zero F!