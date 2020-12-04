About this Show

Eyewitness to the Death of John Lennon

New York’s Eyewitness News lived up to its iconic name on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, when a news producer witnessed the desperate fight to save John Lennon’s life at a Manhattan hospital and called in the shocking news to the station. Shortly thereafter, Eyewitness News’ tragic scoop was shared with the world by ABC Sports’ Howard Cosell, live on “Monday Night Football.” Eyewitness to the Death of John Lennon will explore the tragedy from a perspective you've never seen -- as it happened, moment by moment, with rare or just-discovered historical footage, all through the eyes of Eyewitness News. As much as this was a global story, the death of John Lennon was also a distinctly New York one. Lennon lived at The Dakota in Manhattan, just a few blocks from the Eyewitness News studio. Employees of Channel 7 considered him a friendly face they'd wave to -- he, Yoko, and their young son, Sean, would shop in the same shops and go for walks on the same streets. At least one ABC employee, Geraldo Rivera, was a close friend of the Lennons. Eyewitness to the Death of John Lennon, hosted by veteran anchor Bill Ritter, interviews the big players who covered it, including Rivera, Ernie Anastos, John Johnson, Doug Johnson. It also introduces you to Eyewitness News producer Alan Weiss, who was being treated in the Roosevelt Hospital emergency room after a motorcycle accident when he witnessed the mortally wounded Lennon’s arrival. Weiss quickly realized he was witnessing a story that would shake the world.