Eyewitness to a Pandemic

The horror of the COVID-19 pandemic blazed a devastating path around the world, but in the United States, the lethal destructiveness of COVID-19 would first visit New York City. Eyewitness News tells the story in the way that only New York's No. 1 News can in our docuseries, Eyewitness to a Pandemic. Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan offers an unflinching look at exactly what happened to New York and its people, at how they bravely faced menace and death, and at how they are marching forward into an uncertain new world, familiar yet full of risk.