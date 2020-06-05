1 season available (4 episodes)

Eyewitness to a PandemicEyewitness to a Pandemic

Documentaries • TV Series2020

The horror of the COVID-19 pandemic blazed a devastating path around the world, but i...more

The horror of the COVID-19 pandemic blazed a devastating path aro...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

An Invisible Menace Suddenly Strikes

Coronavirus went from a small story about a mystery illness in early January to a crisis that kept millions at home and killed thousands of our neighbors just months later. This is what it was like to be in New York, the first U.S. epicenter.
Episode 2

Death and Despair Stun a Stilled City

The spring of 2020 was unlike any other in New York. In a city of crowds, the people who made up the crowds were suddenly scared to death of them. People were dying, but we were only starting to feel the wave of death, anguish, and need heading our way.
Episode 3

Social Distance Meets Social Change

COVID-19 exposed a health care system unprepared for a pandemic of its scope and virulence. But something much older and ingrained and even more insidious was now reemerging to rattle the nation in ways COVID-19 never did.
Episode 4

A Shot of Hope Faces a Dose of Reality

After a year of death and frustration, spring brought with it both the hope that this would all soon be behind us and the fear that the virus was growing beyond our capacity to contain it.

About this Show

Eyewitness to a Pandemic

The horror of the COVID-19 pandemic blazed a devastating path around the world, but in the United States, the lethal destructiveness of COVID-19 would first visit New York City. Eyewitness News tells the story in the way that only New York's No. 1 News can in our docuseries, Eyewitness to a Pandemic. Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan offers an unflinching look at exactly what happened to New York and its people, at how they bravely faced menace and death, and at how they are marching forward into an uncertain new world, familiar yet full of risk.

DocumentariesTV Series2020

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on