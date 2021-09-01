1 season available (1 episode)

Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the LensEyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens

Documentaries • TV Series2021

The images of September 11, 2001, are seared into our memory, the moments broadcast l...more

The images of September 11, 2001, are seared into our memory, the...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
SeasonOther
Episode 1

Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens

What began as a local news breaker on a sunny morning soon became 9/11, one of the darkest days in American history. Watch the moment-by-moment response of the Eyewitness News team at WABC-TV, with never-before-seen footage and powerful interviews.

Don DiFranco died on the job, keeping WABC-TV on air atop World Trade Center

Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens | Official Trailer

His ‘little memorial:’ Why reporter kept clothes caked in 9/11 dust

About this Show

Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens

The images of September 11, 2001, are seared into our memory, the moments broadcast live to the world. Now, for the first time ever, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the nightmare unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening. What began as a local news breaker on a clear blue-sky morning in lower Manhattan soon became one of the darkest days in American history. "Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens" documents the heart-pounding, moment-by-moment response of the Eyewitness News team at WABC-TV, with never-before-seen footage from that day and dozens of powerful interviews that resonate with raw emotion. The special takes you "behind the lens" of 9/11 to tell untold stories of those who were on the frontlines of newsgathering -- from field crews and newsroom staff to Eyewitness News anchors and reporters, past and present.

DocumentariesTV Series2021
  • hd

You May Also Like

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Housewife and the Hustler
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name
Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Superstar
Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Gossip
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Con
Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
1969
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Sex Party 101
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Final Hours, America’s Longest War
Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Unsolved
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Cult of the Family
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Sasquatch
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Lynching of Henry ‘Peg’ Gilbert
Documentaries, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Looking For Lady Day
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on