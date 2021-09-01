About this Show

Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens

The images of September 11, 2001, are seared into our memory, the moments broadcast live to the world. Now, for the first time ever, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the nightmare unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening. What began as a local news breaker on a clear blue-sky morning in lower Manhattan soon became one of the darkest days in American history. "Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens" documents the heart-pounding, moment-by-moment response of the Eyewitness News team at WABC-TV, with never-before-seen footage from that day and dozens of powerful interviews that resonate with raw emotion. The special takes you "behind the lens" of 9/11 to tell untold stories of those who were on the frontlines of newsgathering -- from field crews and newsroom staff to Eyewitness News anchors and reporters, past and present.