About this Show
Extreme Love
Extreme Love is a docu-series based on a hugely popular digital series of the same name. This series includes weird and wild tales of incredible, unusual, and unexpected relationships including real-life polyamorous vampires, swingers, feeders, sex robots, sister wives, love slaves, a pregnant dad, a young man who romances grandmas, and more, from sugar babies to adult babies, proving there is someone for everyone. Shocking and outrageous, these are love stories with a twist...this is Extreme Love!