Everyone is Doing Great

Seth and Jeremy enjoyed the success of ‘Eternal,’ a hit television vampire drama. Fiv...more

Seth and Jeremy enjoyed the success of ‘Eternal,’ a hit televisio...More

Episode 1

Pilot

Seth, Jeremy and Andrea enjoyed the success of “Eternal,” a hit television vampire drama. Five years later, Seth finds himself “working on working” while Jeremy and Andrea struggle through a dying marriage.
Episode 2

Figure It Out

One month later, a destitute and drunk Jeremy moves in with Seth, sticking Seth in the middle of a divorce. After Jeremy collects his belongings from his old home and Seth receives an offer for a low-budget slasher, the two commiserate over drinks.
Episode 3

So It Seems

Seth finally gets a date with Sarah and worries he’s out of his league. Jeremy struggles to find the maturity necessary for divorce mediation with Andrea. Seth travels to North Carolina, where he recalls the glory days while struggling...
Episode 4

North Carolina

Jeremy visits Seth in North Carolina. After Jeremy’s downward spiral clashes messily with Seth’s dedication to his work, Seth asks Jeremy to leave. Jeremy uses social media to fan the flames for an “Eternal” reunion.
Episode 5

Edible Engagement

Back from North Carolina, Seth is presented with an intriguing, yet slightly concerning job opportunity. Jeremy embraces a helpful approach to being a roommate, but doesn’t get very far thanks to an equally enthusiastic embrace of marijuana edibles.
Episode 6

What Are You Afraid Of

Equally unsure of their directions in life, Seth and Jeremy embark on a soul-searching trip to the Northern California Redwoods.
Episode 7

Workin' On Workin'

Seth joins the cast of a pseudo-experimental Los Angeles play helmed by Phillip Vangilmore, the mercurial and vaguely threatening director who once made him fuck a pillow.
Episode 8

Doing Great

Seth and Jeremy reluctantly attend Izzy’s engagement party at Andrea’s house. Mounting tensions between friends and past lovers boil over as the night ends in disaster.

About this Show

Everyone is Doing Great

Seth and Jeremy enjoyed the success of ‘Eternal,’ a hit television vampire drama. Five years after their show has ended, they lean on each other as they awkwardly navigate the perils of life and love in a late coming-of-age.

DramaTV Series • 2021
