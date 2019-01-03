Escape from the City

1 season available (60 episodes)

Escape from the CityEscape from the City

Lifestyle & CultureHome & Garden • TV Series2019

A timely "how to" guide, packed full of expert advice and industry insights for those...more

A timely “how to” guide, packed full of expert advice and industr...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Bellingen NSW

Brad and Monique yearn to escape the hustle and bustle of Sydney for a more relaxed rural home.
Episode 2

Southern Highlands NSW: The Clementses

Adrian and Kerby search for the perfect spot for a farm-stay experience with guest accommodation.
Episode 3

Daylesford VIC: The Marxs

Amanda is keen to find her own house with ample gardening space for her treasured plants.
Episode 4

Kangaroo Valley NSW: The Joneses

Emma and David search for a new country home in Kangaroo Valley with a limited budget.
Episode 5

Toowoomba QLD: The Deneheys

Retiree Phil and his wife Margaret want to prioritize their health and move to warm Queensland.
Episode 6

Sunshine Coast QLD: The Vautiers

Dee searches for a new home, hopeful for a spot close to the water to host her kids and grandkids.
Episode 7

Margaret River WA: The Kadamuses

Deb and Milo inspect both rustic rural homes and modern chic dwellings for their new home.
Episode 8

Adelaide Hills SA: The Steeles

South Australia has attracted Gab and Matt who are looking to open their cheese cave business.
Episode 9

Norfolk Island: The Priors

Empty-nesters Susan and Brian want to find a self-sufficient place to call home on Norfolk Island.
Episode 10

Southern Highlands NSW: The Lowcocks

Chris and Shannon look for a savvy financial purchase for their home, and several businesses.
Episode 11

Lake Macquarie NSW: The Blanchards

Simon Marnie helps Fran and Ron look for a lakeside home where they can establish a therapy center.
Episode 12

Orange NSW: The Thomases

Only two months after welcoming their first child, Will and Briana are looking to pack up and move.
Episode 13

Orange NSW: The Wilsons

Rob loves modern homes but Harvey pines for a home with character. Will these hunters be happy?
Episode 14

Southern Tablelands NSW: The Grestes

Living a sustainably drives Susannah and Edgars to consider a move to the NSW Southern Tablelands.
Episode 15

Lake Macquarie NSW: The Chapmans

The property market is daunting for Matt and Siobhan, more so when they move to an unfamiliar area.
Episode 16

Fleurieu Peninsula SA: The Taylors

Will a home with its own vineyard and wine cellar be the property that wins over Mark and Kate?
Episode 17

Berowra Waters NSW: The Hespes

Will it be stormy seas for Michelle and Jeff as they search for a home on the Hawkesbury River?
Episode 18

Castlemaine: The Clarkes

Having saved hard, Cat and Luke look for a new home within commuting distance to Melbourne.
Episode 19

Adelaide Hills SA: The Prossers

Sunny and Tess want to return to South Australia after a stint in Perth to be closer to relatives.
Episode 20

Sunshine Coast QLD: The Mobbs

Surf shop owners Kirsty and Sean look to reduce their mortgage and find a coastal town to call home.
Episode 21

Orange NSW: The Hatchs

Tim and Corryn inspects rural properties in inland NSW as they prepare for a change of pace in life.
Episode 22

Launceston TAS: The Gaffneys

Frances has plenty of enthusiasm for a move to Tasmania, but will her tight budget make it tough?
Episode 23

The High Country Vic: The Purches

Worried she’s heading for a midlife crisis, Sarah searches for a home for her and her gin business.
Episode 24

Northern Rivers NSW: The McKinnons

Having plenty of space is top of the wish list when it comes to a new home for equestrian Jennifer.
Episode 25

Margaret River WA: The Kimbles

Expectant parents Courtney and Craig are moving across the country and need help finding a home.
Episode 26

Gold Coast Hinterland QLD: The Kennedys

Outdoor-loving couple Kym and Cameron look for a new spot to call home in the Gold Coast Hinterland.
Episode 27

Port Douglas QLD: The Grays

Phil and Lara search for a spacious family home in the tropical destination of Port Douglas.
Episode 28

Southern Highlands NSW: The Di Pietros

Jo searches for home among the gumtrees with space for a vegie patch and chickens.
Episode 29

Byron Bay NSW: The Ryans

Lara hopes to find a new home base for her two young daughters following the death of her partner.
Episode 30

Greater Region of Hobart TAS: The Viapianas

A Sydney couple head south to Tasmania for new home that will allow them to open a new business.
Episode 31

Perth Hills WA: The Roberts

Having completed treatment for a brain tumor, Malcolm is looking for a change of location.
Episode 32

Northern Rivers NSW: The Ommundsons

Fashion designer Celia wants a home that inspires, while for husband Pat a big backyard is a must.
Episode 33

Central Coast NSW: The Azars

Squeezed out of the Sydney market, Colette and Joe search for their first home on the coast.
Episode 34

Blue Mountains NSW: The Lenoirs

A lengthy wish list makes finding the perfect property a difficult task for David and Nicole.
Episode 35

Daylesford Vic: The Illets

A city executive wants to ditch the hustle of Melbourne for the country charm of Daylesford.
Episode 36

Great Ocean Road Vic: The Duckworths

Finding a home with ocean views might sound easy but an affordable one for Denise is another matter.
Episode 37

Townsville & Magnetic Island QLD: The Longs

During a trip in Australia, Christine decided to ditch the big smoke and find a home in Queensland.
Episode 38

South Coast NSW: The Wines

Retirees Noni and Stuart want to be by the sea as they search for their home on the NSW South Coast.
Episode 39

Kingscliff NSW: The Riggs

Adelaide couple Christopher and Jaynie find compromise is key when they look for an interstate home.
Episode 40

Macedon Ranges Vic: The Topfers

The arts and culture of the Macedon Ranges piques Helen’s attention as she searches for a property.
Episode 42

Port Douglas QLD: The Salters

Indecisive couple Lisa and Paul leave the choice of where they next live up to Bryce Holdaway.
Episode 43

Cairns QLD: The Clearys

Being close to flora and fauna is what animal lovers Tanya and Jordan have their heart set on.
Episode 44

Shoalhaven Heads NSW: The Thorleys

Retirees Graham and Kim are ready for a change, but will their difference of opinion derail them?
Episode 45

Sunshine Coast Hinterland QLD : The Hahns

It’s a walk down memory lane for retirees Christian and Hilary, who want a nostalgic area to live.
Episode 46

Macleay Valley NSW: The Hoskinsons

Will returning to the country be what Mark and Phil envision as they house hunt in Macleay Valley?
Episode 47

Broome WA: The Schneiders

Can Del Irani find a home in Broome for couple Adam and Helen and their young daughter?
Episode 48

Byron Shire NSW: The Mulligans

The spiritual vibe of a home guides Sandra as she looks for a place in the Byron Bay hinterland.
Episode 49

Kingscliff to Coolangatta NSW/QLD: The Carsons

Allana and Aaron are seeking the sun for their family but their wish list makes the hunt difficult.
Episode 50

West Gippsland Vic: The Smiths

First-time buyers Beau and Madeline head for a new region only 100 kilometers from the CBD.
Episode 51

Mornington Peninsula Vic: The Sages

Ben and Helen have decided a move to the Mornington Peninsula will suit their family.
Episode 52

Hobart TAS: The Tungs

The Apple Isle appeals to Nancy and Jeremy who are looking for a schooling change for their son.
Episode 53

Central Coast NSW: The Owens

Seasoned renovators Joe and Amy want to live by the seaside with their young children.
Episode 54

South Coast NSW: The Mackays

After more than 40 years since Kevin and Christine house hunted, will they find the perfect house?
Episode 55

Sunshine Coast QLD: The Moylans

Having raised five children singlehandedly, Lisa is ready for a change and to put herself first.
Episode 56

Stanthorpe QLD: The Georges

Isla and Andrew want to move the whole extended family to a new home in southern Queensland.
Episode 57

Coffs Harbour NSW: The Dormans

Despite never visiting the Coffs Coast, Emily and Jerome search for their first home in the region.
Episode 58

Hunter Region NSW: The Englishs

Single mom Bridget chases her dream of becoming a homeowner in NSW’s Hunter Valley.
Episode 59

Gippsland Vic: The Charges

Chris and Glen want to reduce their environmental footprint and find a rural retreat to call home.
Episode 60

Port Stephens NSW: The Tajvidis

Sam and Hanifa want to find the perfect property where they can open an animal sanctuary.
Episode 61

Mission Beach QLD: The Capes

Julie and Peter are keen to own their own slice of tropical paradise in far North Queensland.

About this Show

Escape from the City

A timely “how to” guide, packed full of expert advice and industry insights for those seeking a different way of life. A host guides a family, couple, or individual through their life-changing decision to escape the city and move to coastal, country, or regional Australia. Along the way they sample local delights and visit local attractions to get a feel for the area they are planning on moving to.

Starring: Jane HallSimon MarnieBryce HoldawayDel IraniDean Ipaviz

Lifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series2019
  • hd

