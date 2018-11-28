About this Show
Encounter
Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo) is the daughter of a powerful, political family. She recently divorced her wealthy husband from an arranged marriage. Tired of living life guided by others, she decides to travel overseas. She meets Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum), a free-spirited young soul on the way. Despite their differences, they are undeniably drawn to each other. Will the two find true love amongst their differences? "Encounter" is a 2018 South Korean drama directed by Park Shin Woo.