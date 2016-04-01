1 season available (8 episodes)

Driven to LoveDriven to Love

There's no shortage of dating shows on cable, so shows need a unique aspect to stand out from the crowd. "Driven to Love" has that in the form of a "tricked-out love taxi," to use the network's term for the vehicle. Host Ray J serves as the driver as he helps a single person find love through five potential dates while cruising along the streets of New York City. Ray J also serves as the dater's wingman, offering advice and choosing prospective mates for the romantic meetings that happen both inside and outside the vehicle. But it's ultimately up to the dater to decide which potential suitors to give a chance. When Ray J drives up to a potential date, the single decides whether to drive past, let the suitor into the vehicle, or even kick out the current mate to let in the new one. In the end, the contestant chooses one mate with whom to go on a romantic getaway.more

There's no shortage of dating shows on cable, so shows need a uni...More

Starring: Ray J

TV14RomanceRealityTV Series2016

Driven To Love Season 1 Trailer

Driven to Love

