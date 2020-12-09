1 season available

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

Award Shows & Events • Music • Musicals • TV Series • 2020

Broadway stars bring Dr. Seuss' classic children's book to life in a two-hour theatrical production.

Broadway stars bring Dr. Seuss' classic children's book to life i...More

1 season available (1 episode)

1 season available

(1 episode)

Season0

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

A musical version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas breathes new life into the timeless story, with Matthew Morrison starring as the curmudgeonly Grinch.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

Broadway stars bring Dr. Seuss' classic children's book to life in a two-hour theatrical production -- adapted for television from the hit musical"How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical"-- recorded from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

Starring: Matthew MorrisonDenis O'HareBooBoo StewartAmelia Minto

Award Shows & Events, Music, MusicalsTV Series • 2020
