Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!
Broadway stars bring Dr. Seuss' classic children's book to life in a two-hour theatrical production -- adapted for television from the hit musical"How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical"-- recorded from the Troubadour Theatre in London.
Starring: Matthew MorrisonDenis O'HareBooBoo StewartAmelia Minto
