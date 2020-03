Dot

Dot. is about an inquisitive and exuberant 8-year-old who embarks on hilarious adventures and who fearlessly sets about solving problems...problems she most likely created herself. For a girl as energetic as Dot, there’s no better way to spend the day than outside, exploring the world with her best friends, Hal, Ruby, Nev, Dev, and her best dog, Scratch. Join her as she conquers each new challenge the same way any 8-year-old would - by messing up a lot and laughing even more. This is an animated series targeted at 4-7 year olds that aims to inspire learning and creative exploration while modeling how technology can be used as a tool to enhance real world experiences.