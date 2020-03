Doogie Howser, M.D.

Douglas Howser is a doctor. He is also a 16-year-old genius, he graduated college at age 10 and finished medical school at age 14. But he is still a teenager, with normal teenage friends and problems. Like all adolescents, he feels that his father doesn't understand him. He is just learning to drive, and just starting to pay attention to girls even while consulting on serious medical causes like heart transplants. It's a funny and touching story about growing up with more than the usual responsibilities and demands.