2 seasons available

Dollhouse

TV14 • Action, Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series • 2009

Joss Whedon, creator of groundbreaking cult favorites "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Firefly," returns to television and reunites with fellow "Buffy"...more

Joss Whedon, creator of groundbreaking cult favorites "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Firefly," returns to television and reunites with fellow "Buffy"...more

(26 episodes)

2 seasons available

(26 episodes)

Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

Vows

Echo weds a mysterious stranger and Adelle brokers a deal.
Episode 2

Instinct

Echo is imprinted to follow her maternal instincts.
Episode 3

Belle Chose

Echo and Victor's imprints collide.
Episode 4

Belonging

Sierra’s shocking introduction to active life is revealed.
Episode 5

The Public Eye

Echo is sent to stop Senator Daniel Perrin before he can expose the Dollhouse’s secrets.
Episode 6

The Left Hand

Echo races to stop the Dollhouse from being exposed.
Episode 7

Meet Jane Doe

Echo is turned loose and Alpha wreaks havoc.
Episode 8

A Love Supreme

Echo is turned loose and Alpha wreaks havoc.
Episode 9

Stop-Loss

Victor's contract with the Dollhouse expires, forcing him back into the real world.
Episode 10

The Attic

Echo becomes trapped in her worst nightmare.
Episode 11

Getting Closer

Echo’s original personality is the key to averting a disaster.
Episode 12

The Hollow Men

Echo leads her crew to take down Rossum Corporation.
Episode 13

Epitaph Two: Return

Echo races to stop an apocalypse.

2 seasons available (26 episodes)

