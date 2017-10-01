1 season available

Dies Irae

TVMA • Anime, Fantasy, Animation, Adventure, Action • TV Series • 2017

Ren Fujii is a normal student who just had a fistfight with his former best friend, leading him to break off their friendship. But with the help of hi...more

Ren Fujii is a normal student who just had a fistfight with his former best friend, leading him to break off their friendship. But with the help of hi...more

1 season available (36 episodes)

1 season available

(36 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) The Dawning Days

At the start of a great war, an important leader in the German security bureau takes on a mission to fight supernatural mutants himself.
Episode 1

(Sub) The Dawning Days

At the start of a great war, an important leader in the German security bureau takes on a mission to fight supernatural mutants himself.
Episode 2

(Dub) Twilight Girl

Fujii Ren is discharged from the hospital, not waiting for his friend Kasumi to meet him. She catches up with him and makes him take her to a sword exhibition to confront his fear of knives.
Episode 2

(Sub) Twilight Girl

Fujii Ren is discharged from the hospital, not waiting for his friend Kasumi to meet him. She catches up with him and makes him take her to a sword exhibition to confront his fear of knives.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Claws and Fangs of a Beast

Each night, Ren is tormented by dreams. When he wakes up, another headless corpse is found. Is he behind the murders, and if so, why?
Episode 3

(Sub) The Claws and Fangs of a Beast

Each night, Ren is tormented by dreams. When he wakes up, another headless corpse is found. Is he behind the murders, and if so, why?
Episode 4

(Dub) The End of the Nightmare Is a Beginning

Ren confronts one of the group of new students about what they want. Ayane begins to show signs of supernatural abilities.
Episode 4

(Sub) The End of the Nightmare Is a Beginning

Ren confronts one of the group of new students about what they want. Ayane begins to show signs of supernatural abilities.
Episode 5

(Dub) Spider

The plans of the Black Round Table are revealed as one of their members teaches Ren how to use his powers. He's quickly given the chance to put his new strength to the test as another member kidnaps Kasumi!
Episode 5

(Sub) Spider

The plans of the Black Round Table are revealed as one of their members teaches Ren how to use his powers. He's quickly given the chance to put his new strength to the test as another member kidnaps Kasumi!
Episode 6

(Sub) Reunion

Ren wakes up with a blonde girl in his bed! He and Kasumi adopt her and take her around the city, buying her clothes and taking her shopping. Then he has a meeting with his old friend Shiro.
Episode 6

(Dub) Reunion

Ren wakes up with a blonde girl in his bed! He and Kasumi adopt her and take her around the city, taking her shopping and buying her clothes. Then he has a meeting with his old friend Shiro.
Episode 7

(Dub) Golden Beast

Fujii battles the enemies on the bridge. He temporarily gains the upper hand, and then the terrifying Lord Heydrich appears.
Episode 7

(Sub) Golden Beast

Fujii battles the enemies on the bridge. He temporarily gains the upper hand, and then the terrifying Lord Heydrich appears.
Episode 8

(Dub) Swastika

Ren is captured by the Black Round Table. He learns who they are and what they want.
Episode 8

(Sub) Swastika

Ren is captured by the Black Round Table. He learns who they are and what they want.
Episode 9

(Dub) Promise

The LDO puts its terrifying plan into place as they prepare to open the eight swastikas across the city. Can Ren and Shirou stop them?
Episode 9

(Sub) Promise

The LDO puts its terrifying plan into place as they prepare to open the eight swastikas across the city. Can Ren and Shirou stop them?
Episode 10

(Dub) A Mother's Sins

The Black Round Table's next target is the hospital where Kasumi is kept. Will Ren be able to protect her?
Episode 10

(Sub) A Mother's Sins

The Black Round Table's next target is the hospital where Kasumi is kept. Will Ren be able to protect her?
Episode 11

(Sub) Einherjar

Eleonore is planning on opening the Fifth Swastika, but Lisa and Ren are there to potentially try to stop her. However, Kei is following Eleonore's orders, so that might not go as smoothly as everyone thinks.
Episode 11

(Dub) Einherjar

Eleonore is planning on opening the Fifth Swastika, but Lisa and Ren are there to try to stop her. However, Kei is following Eleonore's orders, so that might not go as smoothly as everyone thinks.
Episode 12

(Dub) Self-Destruction Factor

Shirou speaks with the mastermind behind the events in the city, who reveals that he was manipulated into being immortal and becoming a toy of God.
Episode 12

(Sub) Self-Destruction Factor

Shirou speaks with the mastermind behind the events in the city, who reveals that he was manipulated into being immortal and becoming "a toy of God."
Episode 13

(Sub) Emanation Level

The mysteries behind Lord Heydrich's plan, and the highest, most hidden level of magic, are revealed.
Episode 13

(Dub) Emanation Level

The mysteries behind Lord Heydrich's plan, and the highest, most hidden level of magic, are revealed.
Episode 14

(Sub) Gladsheim

The secrets behind the Grail's birth and its powers are revealed, as the protagonist's plan falls apart in the face of the enemy's overwhelming power.
Episode 14

(Dub) Gladsheim

The secrets behind the Grail's birth and its powers are revealed, as the protagonist's plan falls apart in the face of the enemy's overwhelming power.
Episode 15

(Sub) Golden Alchemy

Heydrich begins his holy war, and puts his plan to turn the world into Valhalla into action.
Episode 15

(Dub) Golden Alchemy

Heydrich begins his holy war, and puts his plan to turn the world into Valhalla into action.
Episode 16

(Sub) Valhalla Emanation

Shiro and Sakurai battle the surviving lieutenants of the Black Round Table, while Heydrich leaves to prepare for a final encounter.
Episode 16

(Dub) Valhalla Emanation

Shiro and Sakurai battle the surviving lieutenants of the Black Round Table, while Heydrich leaves to prepare for a final encounter.
Episode 17

(Sub) Verweile Doch

The last battle against Reinhard and the Black Round Table heads for its final conclusion, with the fate of the world in the balance.
Episode 17

(Dub) Verweile Doch

The last battle against Reinhard and the Black Round Table heads for its final conclusion, with the fate of the world in the balance.
Episode 18

(Sub) To the New World

A new world is about to begin as the four masters of the Atziluth gather on the golden shore to decide whose law shall reign.
Episode 18

(Dub) To the New World

A new world is about to begin as the four masters of the Atziluth gather on the golden shore to decide whose law shall reign.

1 season available (36 episodes)

