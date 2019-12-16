1 season available

Diary of a ProsecutorDiary of a Prosecutor

International, Korean • TV Series • 2019

"Being a prosecutor is not all glamorous work – busting international crime rings and bringing crooked politicians to justice, as Cha Myung Joo (Jung ...more

"Being a prosecutor is not all glamorous work – busting international crime rings and bringing crooked politicians to justice, as Cha Myung Joo (Jung ...more

Start watching Diary of a Prosecutor

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (16 episodes)

1 season available

(16 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

The Jinyeong Branch, in the end of the southern coast of Korea, is called the prosecutors’ place of exile. Prosecutor Lee Seon Woong of Criminal Unit 2 spends each day without any desire and ambition.
Episode 2

Episode 2

Prosecutor Cha Myeong Joo of the Special Investigation Unit, voluntarily comes to Jinyeong instead of resigning. However, Seon Woong is disappointed when Myeong Joo, who’s from his law school, doesn’t recognize him.
Episode 3

Episode 3

Seon Woong starts off on a wrong foot with Myeong Joo in a battle to win Jeong Woo's favor. Meanwhile, an old woman’s sudden visit to the Jinyeong Branch causes a butterfly effect among the prosecutors.
Episode 4

Episode 4

Seon Woong and Myeong Joo clash over the unpaid wages case. Their conflict continues after they are assigned to the same case.
Episode 5

Episode 5

Unit 2 receives a tip about a gambling ring in Jinyeong. Seon Woong, who’s the best card player of the unit, personally teaches Myeong Joo about the game of Hwatu so that she can go undercover.
Episode 6

Episode 6

Myeong Joo’s father drops by unexpectedly and makes Seon Woong feel uneasy.
Episode 7

Episode 7

By a twist of fate, Seon Woong has to deal with a bullying son. In the meantime, Myeong Joo insists on taking legal action for a school violence case.
Episode 8

Episode 8

The Jinyeong prosecutors are in a panic because of disappearance of Yoon Jin. In search of her, Myeong Joo goes over to her place and she realizes the hardships of parenting.
Episode 9

Episode 9

Chief Jo Min Ho suffers from headaches because Jeong Woo filed his own complaint during the season of promotion and assignment.
Episode 10

Episode 10

Myeong Joo and Seon Woong won’t stop arguing about the best student’s ruler. Meanwhile, Unit 2 discovers a major fraud case by a company under the wing of a Jinyeong assemblyman.
Episode 11

Episode 11

The prosecutors record video messages for Chief Kim In Joo’s retirement. In Joo worries about his future and reminisces about his embarrassing past.
Episode 12

Episode 12

Unit 2 is mentally thrown off with the arrival of their new chief, Choi Jong Hoon. Chief Jo Min Ho and Prosecutor Nam start fighting for Jong Hoon’s favor.
Episode 13

Episode 13

National con-woman Jeong Bok Rye requests for bail. Seon Woong struggles to stop her from running away.
Episode 14

Episode 14

Seon Woong’s case is handed over to Myeong Joo, but Chief Jo is too busy to help him out since he is also getting pressured to retire.
Episode 15

Episode 15

The Jinyeong prosecutors are at their wits end as the inspection team questions their performances and private lives.
Episode 16

Episode 16

Chief Kim makes a triumphant comeback. Everyone wonders who will be the one that gets to go to Seoul with him. The true owner of the controversial ruler is revealed.

You May Also Like

Absolute Boyfriend
Comedy, International • TV Series (2019)
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
While You Were Sleeping (TV)
TV14 • Health & Wellness, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Thirty But Seventeen
TV14 • International, Korean • TV Series (2018)
Just Between Lovers
TV14 • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Pure
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
The Legend of the Blue Sea
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2016)
Miss Sherlock
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
Boys Before Flowers
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Oh My Venus
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
Bess of Both Worlds
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2013)
Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
Blinded by the Lights
TVMA • International • TV Series (2019)
Folklore
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO Max™
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO Max™
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO Max™
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (16 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial