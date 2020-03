Diabolik Lovers

Yui Komori used to see dead people. But as troubling as past glimpses of spirits and psychic phenomena may have been, they pale into insignificance compared to what she’s about to discover once she’s forced to transfer to a new school. Because it turns out that her own history is very different from what she thought it was, and she has a very different kind of family waiting for her. Now she’ll be sharing her living space with six very attractive young men, though not a single one is human.