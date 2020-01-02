1 season available

Deputy

TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series • 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is one of the largest police forces in the world, but when the elected sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the...more

1 season available (12 episodes)

EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

Graduation Day

When Los Angeles' newly elected Sheriff dies, no-nonsense lawman Bill Hollister (Stephen Dorff) is thrust into the role, in the series premiere.
Episode 2

10-8 Outlaws

Struggling to come to terms with the new responsibilities of his role as Sherriff, Bill refuses to stay out of the field when a criminal to whom he is personally connected resurfaces.
Episode 3

Deputy Down

After a mysterious shooting leaves one of their own injured, Bill and the team go out on a mission to find the shooter.
Episode 4

10-8 Firestone

While enforcing an unsanctioned raid on a human trafficking ring in Los Angeles, Bill finds an old informant of his who is in trouble.
Episode 5

10-8 Black & Blue

When Joseph's childhood friend is wrongfully accused by the LAPD, he involves Bill in his mission to find the truth.
Episode 6

10-8 Do No Harm

When a gunman walks into the medical wing of the Los Angeles Correctional Facility - where Paula is volunteering - Bill has the entire Sheriff's department look for a way to get her out.
Episode 7

10-8 Search and Rescue

When a massive fire breaks out and the LAFD needs the help of the Sheriff's department, one of Bill's deputies discovers a suspicious car in the forest that leads them to a missing girl.
Episode 8

10-8 Selfless

When an ex-marine turns up dead on the street, Bill helps Cade work the case that hits far too close to home.
Episode 9

10-8 Entitlements

When a rash of home invasions hit West Hollywood, it leads the Sherriff's department to discover a burglary ring, whose members are competing against one another for bragging rights.
Episode 10

10-8 School Ties

Cade and Teresa struggle to deal with an unforeseen situation with their foster children.
Episode 11

10-8 Paperwork

When Charlie and Joseph arrest a man on his way to a major drug deal, they end up bringing a bigger fight than expected back to the station.
Episode 12

10-8 Agency

Charlie, Joseph and Carter investigate a case that becomes more complicated at every turn, while Bishop and Cade make a connection to a homicide they never expected.

Bill Doesn't Know If He Should Run For Sheriff

Cade & The Squad Are In Pursuit

Cade Opens Up At A Meeting

Jerry Asks For Bill's Support In The Upcoming Campaign

Paula Tells Bill There's A Shooter In The Hospital

Bill Talks To The Press from "10-8 Selfless"

Bishop Confides In Paula from "10-8 Selfless"

Bill Gives Paula Words Of Encouragement

Cade Doesn't Know If He'll Be A Good Dad

The Cops Make An Aggressive Arrest

Bill's Task Force Raids A House

Paula & Maggie Talk About Maggie's Quinceañera

Bill Gives A Pep Talk To His Deputies

Bill Stops A Couple Of Deputies

Preview: Elected By The People of Los Angeles from "10-8 Firestone"

Preview: Sworn To Protect from "10-8 Firestone"

Cade Goes Over The Plan With Bill & Crew from "10-8 Outlaws"

Preview: He's Exactly What They Need

Bill Finds Out He's The New Acting Sheriff from "Graduation Day"

Bill Has Some Tricks Up His Sleeve In A Car Pursuit from "Graduation Day"

Coming up This Season on Deputy

Paula Reassures Bill He Can Do The Job from "Graduation Day"

Teresa Tells Cade They've Been Approved To Be Foster Parents from "Graduation Day"

Meet Deputy Bishop

Meet Sheriff Hollister

