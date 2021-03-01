DebrisDebris

When mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky, a secretive international agenc...more

When mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky, a secretive...More

When mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky, a secretive international agency is tasked with figuring out what it is, where it came from, and most importantly, what it can do. British agent Finola Jones and American agent Bryan Beneventi are partners who have very different styles -- she's warm, intuitive and detail-oriented, and he's charming, confident and guarded. However, they have no choice but to trust each other as they track down the hundreds of pieces of debris scattered across the Western Hemisphere. Each fragment has an unpredictable, powerful effect on the everyday people who find it, changing their lives in unexpected and often dangerous ways. Every discovery is also a race against time, because shadowy outside forces want these powerful objects for their own nefarious purposes. Together, Finola and Bryan will uncover a new mystery, and the truth unfolds piece by piece.

Starring: Riann SteeleJonathan TuckerNorbert Leo ButzScroobius Pip

Creator: J.H. Wyman

