Dear Santa The Series
This family friendly docuseries about USPS Operation Santa takes audiences across the country to meet some of Jolly Old Saint Nick’s most memorable young letter writers, the human “elves” Santa taps to make their holiday wishes come true, and the USPS employees who make everything possible. Each year tens of thousands of kids mail letters to Santa and this series will showcase some of the most heartfelt requests. Viewers will meet children as they craft their letters to Santa and will learn about their hopes and dreams for Christmas. Human elves, handpicked by Santa, will explain why the boss in the North Pole matched them with their letter. As the clock ticks closer to Christmas, we will see how the magic of the season combined with some inspiring goodwill makes these children's dreams come true.