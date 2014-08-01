2 seasons available (26 episodes)

David Tutera's CELEBrationsDavid Tutera's CELEBrations

Father of 1 year old Cielo, David Tutera orchestrates high profile events for Hollywood elite including Taylor Armstrong, Jersey Shore's JWoww, and rapper Lil' Kim, no two over the top events are the same.more

Father of 1 year old Cielo, David Tutera orchestrates high profil...More

Starring: David Tutera

TV14RealityLifestyle & CultureTV Series2014
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
ExtrasDetails

David Tutera's CELEBrations Season 2 Trailer

About this Show

David Tutera's CELEBrations

Father of 1 year old Cielo, David Tutera orchestrates high profile events for Hollywood elite including Taylor Armstrong, Jersey Shore's JWoww, and rapper Lil' Kim, no two over the top events are the same.

Starring: David Tutera

TV14RealityLifestyle & CultureTV Series2014
  • hd

You May Also Like

Kendra on TopTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2012)
Storage WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Extreme UnboxingTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Dance MomsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Abby's Ultimate Dance CompetitionTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Mystery MillionaireTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2014)
Dance Moms MiamiTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Junior Chef ShowdownTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Home to WinTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2016)
Best In DoughTVPG • Cooking & Food, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The Masked DancerTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Project BakeoverTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.