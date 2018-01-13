1 season available

DARLING in the FRANXX

TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series • 2018

They dream of one day flying into the endless sky, even though they are painfully aware of how far away the sky is beyond the glass that blocks their ...more

They dream of one day flying into the endless sky, even though they are painfully aware of how far away the sky is beyond the glass that blocks their ...more

Start watching DARLING in the FRANXX

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (48 episodes)

1 season available

(48 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Alone and Lonesome

The land has fallen into ruin, and children represent the last hope for humanity. One of them, Hiro, fails to live up to that purpose and plans to walk away from it all until he meets a girl with horns.
Episode 1

(Sub) Alone and Lonesome

The land has fallen into ruin, and children represent the last hope for humanity. One of them, Hiro, fails to live up to that purpose and decides to walk away from it all.... until he meets a girl with horns.
Episode 2

(Dub) What It Means to Connect

The parasites struggle to come to terms with Hiro being the one who piloted Strelizia. Even Hiro can't really believe it himself. Things come to a head when he's ordered to participate in a mock battle.
Episode 2

(Sub) What It Means to Connect

The parasites struggle to come to terms with Hiro being the one who piloted Strelizia. Even Hiro can't really believe it himself. Things come to a head when he's ordered to participate in a mock battle.
Episode 3

(Dub) Fighting Puppet

After their failure in the startup trial, things are awkward between Ichigo and Hiro, who decides to ask to ride with Zero Two again.
Episode 3

(Sub) Fighting Puppet

After their failure in the startup trial, things are awkward between Ichigo and Hiro, who decides to ask to ride with Zero Two again.
Episode 4

(Dub) Flap Flap

With the squad still feeling the aftershocks of the previous mission, things come to a head as the leaders run out of patience and decide to summon Strelizia back to the front lines.
Episode 4

(Sub) Flap Flap

With the squad still feeling the aftershocks of the previous mission, things come to a head as the leaders run out of patience and decide to summon Strelizia back to the front lines.
Episode 5

(Sub) Your Thorn, My Badge

It's time for Plantations 13 and 26 to start kissing, and the squad prepares for the huge battle this will cause. They also have to get used to Hiro being Zero Two's partner, and so does he.
Episode 5

(Dub) Your Thorn, My Badge

It's time for Plantations 13 and 26 to start kissing, and the squad prepares for the huge battle this will cause. Everyone also has to get used to Hiro being Zero Two's partner.
Episode 6

(Sub) DARLING in the FRANXX

Ichigo, Goro, and the rest of Squad 13 engage in a battle far more dangerous than any they've fought before, all while having their mind preyed on by the fact that this will be Hiro's third ride with Zero Two.
Episode 6

(Dub) DARLING in the FRANXX

Ichigo, Goro, and the rest of Squad 13 engage in a battle far more dangerous than any they've fought before, all while having their mind preyed on by the fact that this will be Hiro's third ride with Zero Two.
Episode 7

(Sub) Shooting Star Moratorium

Squad 13 is given a much-needed break after defending the kissing plantations in a fierce battle. They head to an unexpected location and find something even more unexpected.
Episode 7

(Dub) Shooting Star Moratorium

Squad 13 is given a much-needed break after defending the kissing plantations in a fierce battle. They head to an unexpected location and find something even more unexpected.
Episode 8

(Dub) Boys x Girls

The boys get caught in a compromising situation, causing a rift within Squad 13. Will they be able to bridge this divide? And how will Zero Two react to the most human of spats?
Episode 8

(Sub) Boys X Girls

The boys get caught in a compromising situation, causing a rift within Squad 13. Will they be able to bridge this divide? And how will Zero Two react to the most human of spats?
Episode 9

(Sub) Triangle Bomb

Soon after Goro becomes keenly aware of his feelings, he is put in a perilous situation. How will he and Ichigo respond in this do-or-die scenario?
Episode 9

(Dub) Triangle Bomb

Soon after Goro becomes keenly aware of his feelings, he is put in a perilous situation. How will he and Ichigo respond in this do-or-die scenario?
Episode 10

(Dub) The City of Eternity

APE decide to give Squad 13 a reward in order to accelerate their development. The ceremony is held in a place Zorome has always dreamed of living in, and there he meets someone he has always wanted to meet.
Episode 10

(Sub) The City of Eternity

APE decide to give Squad 13 a reward in order to accelerate their development. The ceremony is held in a place Zorome has always dreamed of living in, and there he meets someone he has always wanted to meet.
Episode 11

(Dub) Partner Shuffle

Squad 13's growth has been remarkable, but Chlorophytum's score keeps going down. With this in mind, Nana and Hachi propose a partner shuffle, which finds an unexpected taker.
Episode 11

(Sub) Partner Shuffle

Squad 13's growth has been remarkable, but Chlorophytum's score keeps going down. With this in mind, Nana and Hachi propose a partner shuffle, which finds an unexpected taker.
Episode 12

(Dub) The Garden Where It All Began

Squad 13 heads back to the Garden for testing, with Zero Two's emotional state worsening by the day. They run into Nine Alpha, who offers some insight about her, but the most revealing words come straight Zero Two herself.
Episode 12

(Sub) The Garden Where It All Began

Squad 13 heads back to the Garden for testing, with Zero Two's emotional state worsening by the day. They run into Nine Alpha, who offers some insight about her, but the most revealing words come straight from the horse's mouth...
Episode 13

(Dub) The Beast and the Prince

In the deepest, darkest parts of a forest lived a strong and beautiful beast princess. Beckoned by the moonlight, she wandered into a land of humans, and in the moonlit garden of a small castle, she fell in love with a prince.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Beast and the Prince

In the deepest, darkest parts of a forest lived a strong and beautiful beast princess. Beckoned by the moonlight, she wandered into a land of humans, and in the moonlit garden of a small castle, she fell in love with a prince.
Episode 14

(Dub) Punishment and Confession

The information regarding Hiro's condition changes the entire dynamic of Squad 13, much to Zero Two's chagrin. She only wants to speak to Hiro, but people stand in her way one after another.
Episode 14

(Sub) Punishment and Confession

The information regarding Hiro's condition changes the entire dynamic of Squad 13, much to Zero Two's chagrin. She only wants to speak to Hiro, but people stand in her way one after another.
Episode 15

(Dub) Jian

The fierce battle to take the Grand Crevasse begins, and Hiro is forced to watch from the sidelines. Zero Two may have left, but Squad 13 is still concerned about the way she fights.
Episode 15

(Sub) Jian

The fierce battle to take the Grand Crevasse begins, and Hiro is forced to watch from the sidelines. Zero Two may have left, but Squad 13 is still concerned about the way she fights.
Episode 16

(Dub) Days of Our Lives

The parasites' living situation has changed drastically after the battle for Gran Crevasse. Zero Two's attitude toward them seems to have changed drastically, too.
Episode 16

(Sub) Days of Our Lives

The parasites' living situation has changed drastically after the battle for Gran Crevasse. Zero Two's attitude toward them seems to have changed drastically, too.
Episode 17

(Sub) Eden

Having seized Gran Crevasse, emissaries are sent out to demand the surrender of the klaxosaurs' leader. Meanwhile, the Nines visit Squad 13, and there a shocking discovery is made.
Episode 17

(Dub) Eden

Having seized Gran Crevasse, emissaries are sent out to demand the surrender of the klaxosaurs' leader. Meanwhile, the Nines visit Squad 13, and there a shocking discovery is made.
Episode 18

(Sub) When the Sakura Blooms

Squad 13 is told they will be abandoning Mistilteinn soon, and they decide to go out with a bang by making one last memory of their lives there.
Episode 18

(Dub) When the Sakura Blooms

Squad 13 is told they will be abandoning Mistilteinn soon, and they decide to go out with a bang by making one last memory of their lives there.
Episode 19

(Sub) Inhumanity

Dr. Franxx confronts the APE brass about what they did to Kokoro and Mitsuru, and their attitude makes him reflect on his past, the choices he and humanity made, and the path they took.
Episode 19

(Dub) Inhumanity

Dr. Franxx confronts the APE brass about what they did to Kokoro and Mitsuru, and their attitude makes him reflect on his past, the choices he and humanity made, and the path they took.
Episode 20

(Dub) A New World

Humanity's operation to wipe out the klaxosaurs once and for all begins, and APE sends Strelitzia to take control of Star Entity, the enemy's biggest weapon. However, the klaxosaur princess has other ideas.
Episode 20

(Sub) A New World

Humanity's operation to wipe out the klaxosaurs once and for all begins, and APE sends Strelizia to take control of Star Entity, the enemy's biggest weapon. However, the klaxosaur princess has other ideas.
Episode 21

(Sub) For You, My Love

There appears to be no escape from the impending destruction of Earth. But at the end of the world, Zero Two decides that she will keep her promise, no matter what.
Episode 21

(Dub) For You, My Love

There appears to be no escape from the impending destruction of Earth. But at the end of the world, Zero Two decides that she will keep her promise, no matter what.
Episode 22

(Dub) Stargazers

Hiro is left shattered with an unresponsive Zero Two, and the children struggle to come to terms with the aftermath. Left all alone to battle for their survival, what path will they choose to take?
Episode 22

(Sub) Stargazers

Hiro is left shattered with an unresponsive Zero Two, and the children struggle to come to terms with the aftermath. Left all alone to battle for their survival, what path will they choose to take?
Episode 23

(Dub) DARLING in the FRANXX

The gang heads off to space to fight in what they believe to be the final battle. Meanwhile, Kokoro and Mitsuru stay behind to fight a battle of their own.
Episode 23

(Sub) DARLING in the FRANXX

The gang heads off to space to fight in what they believe to be the final battle. Meanwhile, Kokoro and Mitsuru stay behind to fight a battle of their own.
Episode 24

(Dub) Never Let Me Go

While Hiro and Zero Two head to VIRM's home planet to defeat them, the rest of Squad 13 do their best to get life on Earth back on track.
Episode 24

(Sub) Never Let Me Go

While Hiro and Zero Two head to VIRM's home to defeat them, the rest of Squad 13 do their best to get life on Earth back on track.

(Sub) Special II

(Sub) Playback Special

You May Also Like

Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Food Wars!
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Kill la Kill
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Dagashi Kashi
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Classroom of the Elite
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2017)
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
PERSONA5 the Animation
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (48 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial