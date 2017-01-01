1 season available

Cuando Vivas Conmigo

TVPG • Drama, Latino • TV Series • 2017

Gertrudis and Armida, two young sisters with completely different personalities, learn to support each other after becoming orphans and being taken un...more

Gertrudis and Armida, two young sisters with completely different personalities, learn to support each other after becoming orphans and being taken un...more

1 season available (72 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 1

Armida escucha cuando su tía Dalila habla con un hombre sobre un misterioso trabajo para ella y su hermana Gertrudis en la ciudad de Cartagena. Entre tanto, Gertrudis hace el amor por primera vez con su novio Albeiro...
Episode 2

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 2

Felicito recibe una carta firmada con la figura de una araña y en la que le piden una cuota mensual de dinero a cambio de protección. En la clínica, Ignacio "Escobita" y su hermana Magdalena hablan de los beneficios...
Episode 3

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 3

Mientras todos buscan a Miguel y piensan que algo le pasó durante el incendio del bus; Miguel está visitando y tratando de conquistar a Mabel. En la casa Herrera, Ismael les anuncia a sus hijos su matrimonio con Armida...
Episode 4

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 4

"Escobita" y Magdalena hablan de sus planes en contra de Ismael y Armida. Entre tanto, Narciso entra a la casa de los Herrera, retiene a Ismael y trata de obligar a Armida de firmar un documento con el que su matrimonio...
Episode 5

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 5

Mabel le cuenta a la Policía que la última vez que habló con Felicito el extorsionista iba en el bus y hubo un enfrentamiento entre ambos, y también les habla sobre su supuesta relación de amigos.
Episode 6

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 6

Narciso despierta en el motel, solo, esposado y descubriendo que Armida huyó con el dinero. Mientras tanto, Armida logra explicarle a Ismael el porqué de la fotografía y regresarle dicho dinero. Ante las denuncias que...
Episode 7

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 7

Tiburcio y Miguel le ponen una trampa al misterioso hombre que anteriormente los llamó, pero todo sale mal y se genera un intercambio de disparos. Más tarde, Armida le confiesa a su hermana que desde que conoció a...
Episode 8

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 8

Ismael trata de ayudar a Felicito a reconstruir la transportadora por medio de su aseguradora, pero al empezar con los trámites descubren inconsistencias que apuntan a una estafa, una situación que, como era de...
Episode 9

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 9

Felicito decide regresar a su casa y dejar que su esposa se quede en un hotel, pues lo que sería una noche romántica se ve truncada por la falta de deseo sexual de Gertrudis. Mientras tanto, Mabel y Miguel hacen el amor.
Episode 10

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 10

En la compañía se hace una junta para hablar de los desfalcos y la mala situación económica por la que atraviesa la empresa, finalmente, deciden que obtendrán un préstamo con el fondo de empleados de la compañía y para...
Episode 11

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 11

En medio de la celebración que se hace por la captura de la banda de extorsionistas, Felicito golpea al Capitán Silva y le reclama por haberle contado a Gertrudis lo de su amorío con Mabel. Al siguiente día, Miguel...
Episode 12

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 12

Para Felicito es inconcebible que su hijo Tiburcio allá renunciado a su empresa y ahora trabaje en la transportadora de su amigo Colorado. Por otra parte, Josefita tiene una visión sobre el regreso de la extorsión...
Episode 13

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 13

Albeiro le enseña a Gertrudis una carta que le llegó tiempo atrás, carta en la que le confirman que Tiburcio es su hijo y la cual está firmada con la figura de la "araña". En Bogotá, Ismael le explica a Armida que...
Episode 14

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 14

Armida decide tomar un cargo como vendedora, le dará un cargo como vendedor a Narciso y nombra como Presidente de la compañía a Tiburcio; para Gertrudis es un gran alivio que su hijo ahora tenga que radicarse en Bogotá...
Episode 15

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 15

Ismael le nombra a Armida sus sospechosos en el desfalco de la compañía, sus hijos, Lucila, "Pacho", Claudio y, para encontrar al ladrón crean un plan en el cual "Escobita" regresa a la compañía.
Episode 16

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 16

Josefita le lee el tarot a Felicito y le habla de un bebé que cambiará el rumbo de su vida. En Bogotá, "Escobita" llama a la policía y hace una denuncia. Entre tanto, Armida y "Foncho", después de poner trampas y hacer...
Episode 17

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 17

A pesar de ya estar recuperado, Ismael decide que no regresará a la empresa y Tiburcio continuará como Presidente. Entre tanto, Armida ha decidido irse de la casa y le deja a Ismael los documentos para iniciar...
Episode 18

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 18

En el allanamiento a la trasportadora de Colorado, las autoridades encuentran unos documentos que lo incriminan con el tema de las extorsiones a Felicito. Luego en la estación de Policía, Lituma le asegura a Felicito...
Episode 19

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 19

Magdalena encuentra en casa de su papá la solicitud de divorcio impuesta por Armida y en la que deja claro que le quiere regresar la empresa; para "Escobita" y para Magdalena esto no sería viable, pues será más fácil...
Episode 20

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 20

Ismael y Claudio visitan a Armida en la estación de Policía, allí, Claudio le pregunta sobre su relación con una mujer llamada 'Clara Lima', al escuchar este nombre, Armida recuerda cuando trabajo en un bar y allí ese...
Episode 21

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 21

Rigoberto le enseña a "Escobita" el acta de matrimonio entre Armida y Orlando Camargo, y del cual no se ha divorciado aún, por lo cual, al ser Armida la dueña absoluta de la compañía, Orlando pasaría a ser propietario...
Episode 22

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 22

Orlando, en compañía de su abogado Florencio Ruiz, se presenta en la compañía como el nuevo dueño y el esposo de Armida. Llegada la noche, unos hombres entran a la casa de Felicito para robar el dinero que les dio...
Episode 23

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 23

Felicito está fuera de peligro y seguro que todavía tienen el dinero, pues Gertrudis se ha encargado de asegurarle que los delincuentes huyeron sin llevarse nada; entre tanto, Gertrudis llama a Armida pidiéndole...
Episode 24

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 24

Gracias a la captura de éste hombre, Tiburcio y Miguel son declarados inocentes con el asunto del arma. Por otra parte, Gertrudis ha conseguido el dinero con Colorado y ha dejado la casa y la transportadora como...
Episode 25

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 25

Justo cuando Tiburcio se encuentra con Albeiro, Albeiro escucha el mensaje de Johana; minutos más tarde, Albeiro está a punto de confesarle a Tiburcio que es su verdadero padre, pero la llegada de la Policía se lo impide.
Episode 26

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 26

Gertrudis le confiesa a Tiburcio que años atrás Albeiro fue su gran amor. Entre tanto, Miguel entra en una casa y allí encuentra un mapa, este mapa lo conduce a un lugar alejado en donde encuentra un maletín con...
Episode 27

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 27

Mabel descubre que Miguel es el hijo de su amante Felicito. En Bogotá, Ismael entrega su casa y se va a vivir a casa de Armida; mientras que en la compañía el italiano toma posesión como presidente.
Episode 28

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 28

Felicito recibe una carta del grupo extorsivo en la que le exigen que cierre la transportadora y en la que le agradecen por el dinero. Ante los constantes acosos, Mabel decide denunciar a Miguel con el Sargento Lituma.
Episode 29

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 29

Magdalena empieza a trabajar como recepcionista en la academia. Entre tanto, Armida e Ismael visitan a Crisanto para que los ayude en el proceso de embarazo y deciden que se casarán por segunda vez, esta vez por...
Episode 30

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 30

"Escobita", afectado por su ruptura con Rigoberto debe irse a vivir a casa de Armida. Al día siguiente, el Doctor Crisanto le informa a Armida que tiene un problema en los ovarios y tiene muy pocas probabilidades de...
Episode 31

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 131

Rigoberto le enseña a "Escobita" el acta de matrimonio entre Armida y Orlando Camargo, y del cual no se ha divorciado aún, por lo cual, al ser Armida la dueña absoluta de la compañía, Orlando pasaría a ser propietario...
Episode 32

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 32

Miguel es fuertemente golpeado con una piedra que un misterioso hombre le lanza, la piedra lleva amarrada una nota dirigida a Felicito y en la que le piden una gran suma de dinero a cambio de liberar a Mabel.
Episode 33

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 33

Josefita niega haber enviado documentos para el retiro del dinero, sin embargo, es extraño que en el fax aparezca su firma y su huella dactilar. Al regresar a Girardot, Tiburcio se ve obligado a irse de su casa ante...
Episode 34

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 34

Como parte de su plan, "Escobita" y Magdalena deciden buscar un lugar dónde vivir, y, además, Magdalena vende unas costosas joyas herencia de su madre. Luego, "Escobita" contrata los servicios de Claudio para que lo...
Episode 35

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 35

Cuando la Policía llega al lugar donde está Mabel se encuentran con que ni ella, ni su captor están allí. Luego en la estación de Policía, Silva y Lituma investigan porqué razón el operativo se ha caído y sospechan de...
Episode 36

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 36

Lucila descubre que Claudio y "Escobita" encontraron en su oficina los documentos del fondo de inversión de Ismael, y que fue ella misma quien le contó a "Escobita" toda la verdad, con esto también descubre que...
Episode 37

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 37

Felicito regresa a la libertad y le reclama a Tiburcio por haber sido cómplice en su secuestro y ser el líder del grupo extorsivo, pues recuerda que Guillermo José le confesó esto; luego, Tiburcio es capturado y llevado...
Episode 38

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 38

Lituma le confiesa a Silva que Tiburcio no es hijo de Felicito. Por otra parte, Lucila llama a Carlos, el abogado encargado del testamento y le pide que guarde el documento y no se lo entregue a nadie; en ese momento,
Episode 39

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 39

Magdalena trata de reconquistar a "Foncho" y le asegura que sus sentimientos hacia él son reales, pero sus esfuerzos son en vano. Entre tanto, la Fiscalía hace un allanamiento en la casa de Armida y encuentran veneno en...
Episode 40

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 40

Mabel le entrega a Miguel los resultados de la prueba de ADN, una prueba en la que se esclarece que Miguel no es el padre de la niña. En la cárcel, Albeiro continúa acercándose a Tiburcio y protegiéndolo de lo que allí...
Episode 41

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 41

El Capitán Silva no comparte la teoría de Lituma sobre las sospechas que tiene del Padre Pepín como el gestor de las amenazas extorsivas. Más tarde, Lituma le informa al Padre que le quitarán un terreno que tiempo atrás...
Episode 42

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 42

Armida se encuentra con Narciso y conocen a un hombre llamado Gregorio, este hombre les cuenta que Dalila, después del incendio se fue a Zipaquirá a buscar a alguien llamado Albeiro. En Girardot, Lituma le cuenta a
Episode 43

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 43

Armida es trasladada a Bogotá en donde debe rendir indagatoria ante un fiscal, allí, Claudio se pone al frente del caso y le pide que entregue el testamento, pero ella se niega ya que le hizo una promesa a Ismael...
Episode 44

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 44

Harold es trasladado a la misma cárcel de Tiburcio, allí, Harold le habla a Tiburcio sobre el interés que siempre ha tenido Miguel en saber cómo funciona lo del 'negocio' de la extorsión y sobre su estrecha relación con...
Episode 45

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 45

Ante la muerte de Dalila y su aparente responsabilidad en las extorsiones, Tiburcio es dejado en Libertad. En la cárcel, "La Musa", después de corroborar que ha recibido el dinero le entrega a Armida los datos de Gerardo,
Episode 46

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 46

Armida es trasladada de nuevo a la cárcel, pues Narciso no cumplió con su parte del plan de fuga. Entre tanto, Claudio le entrega a "Escobita" una copia del testamento y le exige dinero a cambio de entregarle...
Episode 47

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 47

Gertrudis, siguiendo los consejos de Claudio, visita a Armida y le pide que se declare culpable, argumentando que asistió a Ismael en su suicidio. Entre tanto, Claudio le asegura a Lucila que Armida es la asesina de...
Episode 48

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 48

Luis, un investigador, le entrega a Narciso las fotografías de Claudio, información sobre sus movimientos financieros y la constante comunicación que Claudio tiene con "Escobita". En la cárcel, "La Silenciosa", por...
Episode 49

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 49

Para Felicito es triste no poder acompañar a Gertrudis en su cumpleaños y ver como "Foncho" aprovecha la situación para acercarse a ella. En la cárcel encuentran entre las pertenencias de "La Silenciosa"...
Episode 50

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 50

Miguel regresa con la niña y culpa al centro médico de lo sucedido, un argumento que Felicito apoya. Mientras tanto, "Foncho" le confiesa a Gertrudis lo mucho que le gusta y la besa, pero ella se niega a tener algo con él.
Episode 51

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 51

"La Musa" contrata a un hombre llamado "Juancho" para que, según ella le dé una lección a Armida. Entre tanto, Armida cambia su apariencia y junto a Narciso fingen ser un feliz matrimonio, consiguiendo así una...
Episode 52

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 52

Mabel, con el afán de llamar la atención de Felicito decide regresar a su trabajo como cantante y dejarlo a él al cuidado de la niña. En Bogotá, Narciso va hasta la compañía y consigue un cargo como vendedora para su...
Episode 53

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 153

Mabel regresa de inmediato a su casa y le reclama a Felicito por la visita de Gertrudis. Al día siguiente, Lituma enfrenta a Miguel por haberle sacado dinero a Gertrudis con el engaño de matricularse a la universidad.
Episode 54

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 54

Guillermo José se niega a seguir las órdenes de Miguel y lo amenaza con entregarle a la Policía las grabaciones de todas sus conversaciones sino le paga el dinero que le debe. Llegada la noche, Armida, en su papel de...
Episode 55

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 55

Ante el robo del computador, Rigoberto no tiene otra alternativa que cancelar el operativo que tenía en conjunto con la Policía, y con el que pretendían capturar a Armida aprovechando la supuesta cita que tendrían.
Episode 56

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 56

Martha se comunica con Armida y le asegura que confesará toda la verdad de lo sucedido con los fraudes en la compañía aseguradora. Más adelante se está llevando a cabo el matrimonio entre "Escobita" y Rigoberto, pero la...
Episode 57

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 57

Ante la captura de "Escobita" y su posible vinculación en el caso, Claudio aparece ante los medios señalando a "Escobita" como el presunto responsable de la muerte de Ismael y asegurando que éste le ofreció dinero a...
Episode 58

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 58

Para poder encontrarse con Mabel, Miguel le dice a Flor que está con Tiburcio en el hospital, pero Flor lo ha estado siguiendo y descubre toda la verdad. Entre tanto, Aurora busca a Lituma y le pide ayuda para su amiga...
Episode 59

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 59

Flor le cuenta a Felicito que, hace un tiempo Mabel tuvo relaciones sexuales con Miguel y desde entonces lo acosa constantemente. En Bogotá se lleva a cabo el juicio en el que Martha testifica en contra de "Escobita"...
Episode 60

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 60

Armida regresa a la casa que era de Ismael y se pone al frente de la compañía, allí, en una junta, se decide que el cargo de Magdalena desaparecerá y ella tomará un cargo como vendedora, una decisión que Magdalena no...
Episode 61

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 61

Armida y Claudio llegan a Girardot cuando Felicito está siendo dado de alta. Entre tanto, Lituma solicita en la Policía la lista de llamadas de Miguel y le cuenta a Silva sobre las sospechas que tiene de Miguel y su...
Episode 62

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 62

Después de celebrar por un gran negocio, "Foncho" tiene relaciones sexuales con Magdalena. Al día siguiente en la compañía, Lucila presenta un fuerte dolor de espalda y Claudio llama a su amigo Manuel Buendía, pero...
Episode 63

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 63

Después de una cena, Claudio le coquetea a Armida y la besa; mientras tanto, Tiburcio tiene relaciones sexuales con Magdalena. Al día siguiente, Armida recibe una llamada y la amenazan con asesinar a Gertrudis sino paga...
Episode 64

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 64

Gertrudis reabre el restaurante, esta vez sin Josefita, pues Josefita continúa sospechando de ella y no quiere seguir con la sociedad. En la noche, Guillermo José llama a Gertrudis y le propone un canje, él le regresará...
Episode 65

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 65

Armida despierta sin recordar absolutamente nada, situación de la que se aprovecha Guillermo José para asegurarle que, él se llama Alberto, ella se llama Adelaida y además llevan muchos años de relación. Por otra parte...
Episode 66

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 66

La cooperativa ha decidido regresarle a Armida su parte de la compañía y la nombran como representante legal, sin embargo, Armida no acepta y se va de le empresa para dedicarse a su academia de baile. Más adelante,
Episode 67

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 67

En el aeropuerto, Brigith y Gerardo se encargan de cambiar la maleta de Rigoberto; mientras tanto, Armida se comunica con Rigoberto y le pide que le regrese el dinero que Lucila le pagó por la compra de las acciones...
Episode 68

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 68

Armida contrata a Luis, el amigo de Narciso para que investigue sobre la vida de Claudio, esto al haber descubierto que él le mintió con respecto a su papá. En Girardot, Miguel le confiesa a Felicito que se enamoró...
Episode 69

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 69

Miguel debe irse definitivamente de su casa y evitar que su mamá lo denuncie. Entre tanto, Tiburcio acepta la oferta laboral que le propuso Felicito y regresa a trabajar en la trasportadora. En Bogotá, Armida y Claudio...
Episode 70

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 70

Claudio empieza a sentirse mal y Armida le confiesa que lo acaba de envenenar, así como él envenenó a Ismael; por lo que Claudio no tiene más salida que aceptar su crimen, ante esta confesión y la grabación que Armida...
Episode 71

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 71

Miguel le confiesa a Felicito todo el odio que siente por él al haberle quitado todo lo que él más quería y siempre haber preferido a Tiburcio; minutos después llega la Policía y Miguel intenta huir, durante...
Episode 72

Cuando Vivas Conmigo 72

El Doctor aclara que Felicito está fuera de peligro y fue Claudio el que ha muerto, la muerte de Claudio preocupa a Armida ya que podría ser sindicada de homicidio; sin embargo, Lituma convence a Manuel de no presentar...

