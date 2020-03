Cross Ange: Rondo of Angels and Dragons

In a world where advanced magic known as Mana is used by all, those who lack this ability are considered societal outcasts known as Norma. When Princess Angelise Misurugi discovers that she herself is a Norma, her life of luxury is quickly turned into a living hell! Now, cast out from her homeland and sent to a secluded island, this kind-hearted princess will soon become a battle-hardened warrior whose determination will help her survive her battles against invaders from another dimension.