Cristela

In her sixth year of law school, Cristela is finally on the brink of landing her first big (unpaid) internship at a prestigious law firm. The only problem is that her pursuit of success is more ambitious than her traditional Mexican-American family thinks is appropriate. She’s stuck straddling the old culture she’s trying to modernize at home with her working-class family and the modern world she’s trying to embrace in her professional career. Breakout comedian Cristela Alonzo stars in this hilarious comedy about laughing your way down the path to the new American dream.more

In her sixth year of law school, Cristela is finally on the brink...More

Starring: Cristela AlonzoCarlos PonceMaria Canals-Barrera

Creators: Kevin HenchCristela Alonzo

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

