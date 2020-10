CONNECTING...

A tight-knit group of friends try to stay close while sheltering in place, with some living their best lives and others just trying to keep it together. Annie is trying to get the nerve to reveal her feelings for Ben, who's debating whether or not to get back with his ex; Pradeep loves his husband and kids, but would love a little alone time even more; Ellis is game for anything but is at a loss when the NBA is put on hold; Rufus, a fan of conspiracy theories, has never felt more validated or paranoid; and quarantine has made Michelle and Garret's marriage stronger than ever. Together, they navigate life during lockdown.